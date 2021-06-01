Sam Heughan marks exciting news with new photos - fans react! There’s good news and bad news for Outlander fans

It’s been over a year since we were last acquainted with our favorite time-hopping couple, Claire and Jamie.

But now, Sam Heughan and the rest of the Outlander squad is helping ease that wait.

Sam uploaded a post on Instagram with stills from the show on the occasion of World Outlander Day.

VIDEO: Outlander's behind-the-scenes best bits

The post features two shots of Sam and Caitriona Balfe’s character, Claire Randall.

"Season 6 @outlander_starz is FINISHED!" he announced.

The show’s sixth season is currently filming and is scheduled to wrap production this week.

Sam Heughan marked the end of filming season six of Outlander

What is World Outlander Day, you ask? On June 1, fans of the show celebrate the day as a way to commemorate the release of the very first novel the Starz show is based on, written by Diana Gabaldon.

He also gave some heavily requested intel into what the plan for the show looks like. “We have an extended-length first ep for you too.

"This season will be 8 eps with an extended season 7....Much to celebrate!”

The new season is expected to drop in early 2022, almost two years from when the show’s fifth season finished airing on May 10, 2020.

Sam has a legion of fans thanks to the hit TV show

On the face of it, there is a little sadness involved: the season will be a short one, only featuring eight episodes.

However, the show’s official Instagram account also put up a similar post and added some detail.

Production difficulties during the pandemic have made the season harder to film.

On the bright side, the upcoming season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere.

The new season of Outlander is expected to drop in early 2022

What’s more, the show’s seventh season will begin production early next year as well, for a 16 episode long extended run.

That should calm fans of the show, expressing equal measures of joy and sadness on Sam’s post.

“Just 8 episodes?!! I’m heartbroken already.” one fan wrote.

However, there’s just as much of “Hooray!!! Currently re-binging the whole thing again from the beginning,” as one fan exclaimed.

