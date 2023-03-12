Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith have very different personal lives to their famous siblings The Hollywood star shares her youngest daughters with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a doting mom to four children, and has raised them very differently!

The Big Little Lies star shares oldest children, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and youngest daughters Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, with husband Keith Urban.

Bella and Connor's upbringings saw them attend a number of high-profile events with their famous parents, while Sunday and Faith are rarely seen in public.

What's more, Bella and Connor lived for a lot of their childhood in London - a place close to both of their hearts, so much so, that Bella now resides there with her husband, Max Parker.

Sunday and Faith, meanwhile, have spent their childhood split between Nashville and Australia, where they are currently based. As a result, they have grown up away from the Hollywood spotlight a lot more, although that's not to say they aren't making waves in the entertainment industry themselves.

Despite leading private lives, both of Nicole and Keith's daughters have landed a number of roles as extras over the years, while hanging out on set with their mom.

These have included Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Talking to News.com.au, proud Nicole opened up about her children having roles on The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman with her oldest two children Bella and Connor Cruise

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

While Nicole has never opened up about her childrens' relationship with each other, no doubt they are all close and meet up whenever they are in the same country.

Nicole Kidman's youngest children Sunday and Faith are currently living in Australia

Nicole's oldest two children are also following in their father's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion. Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

