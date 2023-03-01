Nicole Kidman shows support for Keith Urban as he prepares for time away from family The Hollywood star shares two daughters with the country singer

Nicole Kidman is a supportive wife to husband Keith Urban, and is used to him traveling around the world on tour.

And after the family recently reunited over Christmas following a lengthy time apart, Keith is set to go on the road again, and Nicole couldn't be more supportive.

Ahead of his much-anticipated Las Vegas Residency, the Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to share a teaser of her husband on stage, alongside a loving message.

VIDEO: Keith Urban reflects on marriage to Nicole Kidman in rare personal interview

Loading the player...

She wrote: "Just a few days to go 'till Keith Urban The Las Vegas Residency."

The Hours actress also added a link directing fans to the ticket website.

POPULAR: Nicole Kidman's glimpse into her personal life with Keith Urban over Valentine's Day

DETAILS: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis pair up for suspenseful new show

While Keith is on the road, Nicole will remain at home with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, ten.

Nicole shares her two youngest daughters with Keith

This is an exciting time for Keith, but he will no doubt miss his family while away from them from March 3-18, and again from June 16-July 1.

Keith shared a preview of his residency on Instagram on Saturday, alongside an upbeat caption. "New show, new stage, and we’re one week away !!!!!! See you in Vegas," he wrote.

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Counting down the hours!" while another wrote: "This is so exciting!" A third added: "I can't wait for this!"

Nicole and Keith are having to spend some time apart

During his residency, Nicole will likely go to watch one of the shows, as she has done so in the past.

The Big Little Lies actress usually goes on the stage to surprise Keith, and is his biggest cheerleader. The couple had spent time apart from each other at the end of last year due to work commitments, with Keith touring the United States on his Speed of Now tour, while Nicole filmed Amazon series Expats in Hong Kong.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

The pair were pictured reuniting at Sydney airport with their daughters just before Christmas, and have been enjoying spending quality time together ever since.

Nicole and Keith have a close bond with their children and rarely spend time away from them

While their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, both girls are showing signs that they will be following in their mom's footsteps in the future, having appeared as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.