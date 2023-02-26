Why Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will be staying in different places for the next few months The Australian couple are parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a solid family unit and are doting parents to daughters Sunday Faith, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12.

The famous family are used to spending time apart for periods of time due to Nicole and Keith's busy schedules, and are preparing to do so yet again next month.

This is because Keith will be going on the road again in March, and again in June and July, for his much-anticipated Las Vegas residency.

While the country singer will be staying in Las Vegas for this time, Nicole will be at home with their daughters to ensure they have their normal routine.

This is an exciting time for Keith, but he will no doubt miss his wife and daughters while away from them from March 3-18, and again from June 16-July 1.

Keith shared a preview of his residency on Instagram on Saturday, alongside an upbeat caption. "New show, new stage, and we’re one week away !!!!!! See you in Vegas," he wrote.

Keith Urban will be spending a lot of time in Las Vegas soon

Fans were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "Counting down the hours!" while another wrote: "This is so exciting!" A third added: "I can't wait for this!"

During his residency, Nicole will no doubt go to watch one of the shows, as she has done so in the past. The Big Little Lies actress usually goes on the stage to surprise Keith, and is his biggest cheerleader.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals!

The couple had spent time apart from each other at the end of last year due to work commitments, with Keith touring the United States on his Speed of Now tour, while Nicole filmed Amazon series Expats in Hong Kong.

The pair were pictured reuniting at Sydney airport with their daughters just before Christmas, and have been enjoying spending quality time together ever since.

While their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, both girls are showing signs that they will be following in their mom's footsteps in the future, having appeared as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

