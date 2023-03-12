Nicole Kidman, 55, captivates fans in daring tiny mini dress showcasing never-ending legs - and wow! The Hollywood star is one of the hosts at this year's Oscars

Nicole Kidman has well and truly arrived back in Hollywood - and she's made sure everyone knows about it!

The award-winning actress is one of the many A-listers set to host the Oscars on Sunday night, and has flown in from Australia for the occasion.

Nicole shared a gorgeous photo of herself from her hotel room on Saturday, dressed up in a ruffled black mini dress teamed with a jacket and statement shoes - all by Chanel - to attend the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner.

VIDEO: Keith Urban opens up about incredible milestone with Nicole Kidman

Loading the player...

The actress posed on the chair with her legs crossed, and simply captioned the image: "Saturday night".

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Legs for days!" while another wrote: "My god. Faints." A third added: "Simply the most gorgeous woman."

MORE: Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind move to Australia

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

Nicole announced last week that she would be taking part in the 95th Oscars ceremony, hosting along with the likes of Halle Berry, Hugh Grant and Jessica Chastain.

Nicole Kidman looked phenomenal in a statement mini dress as she landed in Hollywood

It's likely that the actress will then reunite with her husband Keith Urban, who has been performing in Las Vegas at his much-anticipated residency over the last few weeks.

With Las Vegas just a short plane ride away, and with Keith not working on Sunday, it would be the perfect time for the couple to see each other and reunite as a family.

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

DETAILS: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis pair up for suspenseful new show

Nicole's daughters, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, are likely to be with her too, as the couple tend to bring their children with them when they travel for work.

Nicole and Keith will no doubt have missed each other during their time apart, but are used to spending time apart due to work commitments.

Nicole Kidman at the star-studded Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

At the end of last year, Keith was touring the United States on his Speed of Now tour, while Nicole filmed Amazon series Expats in Hong Kong.

POPULAR: Nicole Kidman's glimpse into her personal life with Keith Urban over Valentine's Day

The pair were pictured reuniting at Sydney airport with their daughters just before Christmas, and had been enjoying spending quality time together back in Australia until Keith kick started his residency.

While their daughters tend to keep out of the spotlight, both girls are showing signs that they will be following in their mom's footsteps in the future, having appeared as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the past few years, including Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.