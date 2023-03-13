Strictly star Tess Daly makes candid remark about teenage daughters

Tess Daly is no stranger to the limelight, having been the face of Strictly Come Dancing for nearly two decades.

However, her focus is mainly on her two daughters - Phoebe, 18, and Amber, 13 - both of whom she shares with her husband of 19 years, Vernon Kay.

"In my mind, I'm a mum, and that's what I've been for 18 years, and I manage to get out to work occasionally. But being a mum is so all-consuming," the presenter told Fabulous Magazine.

"For me, it's my most important role – it's what I am first and foremost. The first thing I think about in the morning and the last thing at night is my kids' wellbeing."

The 51-year-old, who is releasing a new book this week, opened up about the important life lessons both she and Radio 2 host Vernon are passing on their children as well as their attitudes to aging gracefully.

Tess and Vernon will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this year

Talking about growing up without social media unlike today's generation, Tess explained: "I talk to them about the fact that, when I was young we could go out and there was no one filming us standing on a chair dancing. Now, everything is documented.

"There's no escape from that. That is their generation, and it is what it is, but it means that they don't have that carefree spirit. We were allowed to make mistakes and learn from them, whereas everything they do is filmed. It's a bit sad."

"There's a lot of pressure on this generation of girls growing up on social media," she added.

Vernon with the couple's eldest daughter Phoebe

"I don't want to discuss their looks with them. I wouldn't dream of putting any more pressure on my two, because I want them to believe that the content of their character is more important. Ultimately, that's what you've got in life. Looks will fade, but you live with yourself forever."

Although the couple have mainly kept their daughters out of the limelight, Vernon was accompanied by their eldest daughter to the premiere of John Wick 4 last week – much to the delight of fans.

