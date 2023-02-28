Strictly's Giovanni Pernice declares 'love' for special lady in sweet post Strictly lothario Giovanni Pernice is currently dating co-star Jowita Pryzstal

Giovanni Pernice is currently dating his Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Jowita Pryzstal, but there's another special lady in his life, with him being close friends with fellow co-star, Lauren Oakley.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham-born star celebrated her birthday and her close friend, and occasional dance partner, pulled out all the stops to pay a special tribute to her. On his Instagram Stories, Giovanni shared a short video that showcased their friendship as they giggled while he drew a moustache on her in a marker pen.

Watch the video below to see the pair's close bond as they dance together.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Lauren Oakley dance together in training clip

Loading the player...

He then shared a photo of her standing next to a painting of a man who sported similar facial hair to what Giovanni had drawn.

In a heartfelt caption, he shared: "Happy bday to one of the most beautiful and talented soul[s] I know!! You are an absolute star and thank [you] for sharing your incredible talent with me on stage every day!"

DISCOVER: Giovanni Pernice reveals Valentine – but it's not what you think!

He then sweetly added: "I love ya!" alongside a star and heart emoji.

Giovanni made a birthday tribute to Lauren

Giovanni and Lauren have a strong connection with Lauren often joining the Italian professional on his tours, including his ongoing one, Made in Italy.

In the past, Giovanni has referred to Lauren as his "leading lady" and in a sweet behind-the-scenes clip that she shared last year, he planted a kiss on her cheek.

The pair have been able to spend a lot more time together in recent weeks as Lauren joined the professional roster on Strictly. Although she didn't receive a celebrity partner last year, we're hoping to see her strut her stuff when the series returns later this year.

Giovanni and Lauren are close friends

Giovanni currently only has eyes for his girlfriend, Jowita, with the pair going public with their romance earlier in the year.

The pair were spotted holdings hands as they left a restaurant following a dinner date, with Giovanni patiently waiting for his beau ahead of her arrival.

READ: Giovanni Pernice reveals special new role away from Strictly Come Dancing

SEE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice shares moving video with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni has previously been in relationships with Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright, fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk and former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.