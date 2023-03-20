NCIS' Pauley Perrette supported by former co-stars after tragic family loss Pauley Perrette admitted he was ‘everything’ to her.

NCIS actress Pauley Perrette was supported by former co-stars after the 53-year-old took to social media to share a poignant video about how she still struggles with the tragic loss of her cousin and firefighter Wayne.

She starts the video by saying "Everyone has their human, their person…for me it was my cousin Wayne."

WATCH: NCIS' Pauley Perrette details shock stroke

"He was everything to me, he was like my brother, we were like twins…" she added while recalling all the fun times the cousins had together before explaining:

"...Wayne's dead, March 18, 2022. It’s been one year and I still don't know who I am without him."

Her former costars rallied around to support the star with Lauren Holly commenting: "Love u P. I know" and Brian Dietzen adding: "Love you P."

Pauley admitted she didn't know who she was without her cousin Wayne

Fans also rushed to the star's aid adding: "You are a beautiful human and my heart bleeds for you. The worst part of getting older is the people we lose along the way.

"My sincerest condolences and a big warm virtual hug from me in Alabaster Alabama to you Ms Pauley. Remember Wayne with the smile you always had when you were together, and let him know he is loved and never ever forgotten."

Fans and former costars rushed to the actress's side

Pauley, who played fan favorite Abby Sciuto in the long-running CBS drama until 2018, has previously spoken about the loss of her father, who passed away from coronavirus in January 2021.

She paid tribute to her dad in a social media post on the first anniversary of his death earlier this year. She wrote: "One year ago my beloved dad died of #Covid. His political party told him it was fake and like hundreds of thousands others they killed him with that.

"There were no vaccines then just exhausted healthcare workers, dead bodies all over and me saying goodbye on a nurse's cell phone."

