Harry Potter star Paul Grant, 56, dies suddenly as fans send tributes

Harry Potter actor Paul Grant, 56, died suddenly on Monday after collapsing at Kings Cross train station in London.

"I'm heartbroken," Paul's daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News when confirming the news.

"No girl deserves their dad to be taken away. He was so well-known and loved. He's gone too soon."

Paul Grant died suddenly aged 56 after collapsing at Kings Cross train station

The actor, who played Ewok in Return of the Jedi, was rushed to St Pancreas hospital on Sunday but his family made the decision to turn off his life support the following day.

The father-of-three is also mourned by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64.

“Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him,” she told The Sun.

The star had battled with drugs and alcohol in the past. In 2014, Paul was pictured snorting a white substance and told a newspaper at the time he had blown his fortune on drugs and alcohol.

Known by his friends as ‘The King of Dwarfs’ Paul is survived by his daughters Sophie and Nicole and son Robbie who he shares with ex-wife Janet Crowson.

His stepdaughter Stacey has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the funeral. Fans have donated and sent tributes to the site.

“He just sounded like a lovely bloke. My condolences to all” wrote one.

“Rip Paul. King of the dwarfs, I know it's now much but it will help. I send my love to you all at this hard time,” added another.

