Exclusive: NFL star Rob Gronkowski reveals why Tom Brady 'owes him' after 10 years Tom, 43, and Gronk, 33, met playing for the New England Patriots

Tom Brady and Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski have been friends for over 10 years but despite now living very different lives, their friendship has never taken a hit.

In fact, Tom is sending the 33-year-old $1000 worth of clothes every month, something Gronk has no problem with as Tom "owes" him after he posed for the quarterback's underwear brand in August 2022.

"He sent me probably like $1000 worth of clothes but I think he owes me about $1000 worth of clothes about every single month because of the post I did in his underwear on my Instagram!" Gronk told HELLO!

"It's a good tradeoff!"

In August 2022 Gronk posed for Tom's underwear brand, flexing his abs in his yard as he stood in the white briefs and girlfriend Camille Kostek placed her hand over his crotch.

"Brady to Gronk once again, this time off the field with a @bradybrand underwear pass! I sure scored after that play hehe!" Gronk wrote on social media.

Gronk was drafted to the Patriots in 2010, ten years after Tom, and together the pair took the team to three Super Bowl wins, along with Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

The four reunited on screen earlier in 2023 for the film 80 for Brady with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. "80 for Brady was a special movie, we got the band back together with Tom and Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman so that was very cool," Gronk, 33, told HELLO!

"It's been a couple of years since we're all together like that. We were together for so long [playing for the Patriots] that we can be away from each other for five years and we just hit it off again the second we see each other again."

In 2019 Gronk retired from the NFL but was encouraged by Tom to return to football for the 2020 - 2021 season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where Tom had moved. Together, they took the Florida team to another Super Bowl win, Gronk's fourth.

However he retired for a second time in 2022 after he was out of the season for seven weeks after taking a hit during week three that resulted in multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung. Tom and Gronk have 90 regular-season touchdowns, making them the second best quarterback-receiver duo, behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

Two years after retiring from the NFL, Gronk has now partnered with Anivive Lifesciences to raise awareness about the importance of new pet medicines, including a vaccine for Valley Fever.

Gronk and girlfriend Camille welcomed their French Bulldog Ralphie into their life two years ago, and he joked they are now "ready for a kid".

"Everyone says a dog gets you ready for parenthood and so, eventually down the road, I believe that I'll be ready for a kid now because Ralphie has gotten me to that stage. There's no doubt about that," he said.

