Nicola Peltz Beckham's father defends pre-wedding behaviour as 'gracious and patient' in new court documents Brooklyn Beckham's father-in-law moves to 'protect' his daughter Nicola

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham’s nuptials at her wealthy father Nelson’s glorious £76m oceanfront Palm Beach home last year certainly was a dream wedding by anyone’s standards.

But new court documents obtained by HELLO! further shed light on what turned out to be a behind-the-scenes nightmare for the bride.

Nicola's father Nelson is suing Plan Design Events (PDE) – the second wedding planner of three to get involved in the spectacular $3million, three-day celebrations – for the return of his $159,000 deposit.

And now Mr Peltz is defending his daughter as he battles to have her and his wife Claudia removed from a counter-suit filed by the events company.

HELLO! has obtained new court documents filed in Florida on Thursday, which describe the move to dismiss the counter-complaint made against Nicola and Claudia.

Nelson Peltz and his family, including daughter Nicola, in 2008. 'When it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always,' a source tells HELLO!

According to the documents, the naming of Nicola in the claim is an attempt by PDE “to falsely portray Nicola in an extremely negative light to…hopefully pressure Mr. Peltz to dismiss his well-founded claims.”

The documents go on to say that “Nicola was gracious and patient in her interactions with the wedding planners that her father purportedly hired.”

“Nelson is not a litigious man,” a source tells HELLO!. “He has not sued anyone in 15 years but when it comes to his daughter, he will protect her always."

The source also revealed the toll the wedding drama took on the bride, who was busy on set working on two different projects, with one, Welcome to Chippendales, wrapping just before the Peltz-Beckham nuptials.

All in the family: Nicola supported her designer mother-in-law Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn and Nicola’s glamorous event, attended by 500 guests, including the Beckham family and Serena Williams, was eventually put together just in time without a hitch by wedding planner Michelle Ragos.

“When Michelle got involved, she took a lot of Nicola’s stress away. Nicola was finally able to focus on her work and the things about her wedding that made her excited,” says the source.

So, thankfully, the bride, whose gorgeous Valentino bridal gown, was just one of her three wedding outfits, eventually got her dream wedding.

Meanwhile, putting to rest rumours of a feud, Nicola joined the Beckham family to support her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's latest runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Brooklyn's mum and her daughter-in-law even wore matching bags, further indication that all is calm on the family front.