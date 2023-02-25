Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn breaks internet as he shares rare picture with one of her best friends Conversations With Friends star Joe revealed his close friendship with her friends

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn has shared a series of rare pictures with fans including one with Jack Antonoff that had many, jokingly, wondering if the British actor is embarking on a new career.

One of the pictures posted on the 32-year-old's Instagram account saw Joe and Jack, a close friend and producer of Taylor's, posing side by side with a serious look on their faces; Joe wore black thick-rimmed glasses and someone had photoshopped black glasses on to Jack's face.

"Joe Alwyn solo debut album coming ah yessir," tweeted one follower, as another quipped: "Lover (Joe’s Version)," suggesting Joe may be working with Jack on a new cover of Taylor's love song.

It's not out of the realm of possibility though, for Joe to consider releasing his own music, as the Conversations With Friends actor has contributed seven songs to Taylor's last three album.

He also won a Grammy for his work on her 2020 album Folklore.

Among the tracks that Joe has writing credits on - under the pseudonym William Bowery - are "Exile" and "Betty" from Folklore, "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore" off Evermore, and "Sweet Morning" from her recent release Midnights.

Joe and Jack have worked together on several of Taylor's albums

Taylor and Joe have kept their six-and-a half-year relationship out of the spotlight, and have only publicly mentioned each other in passing.

But in 2022, ahead of the release of her 10th album Midnights, 33-year-old Taylor revealed her relationship with Joe served as major inspiration for the first track, "Lavender Haze", as she has had to "dodge weird rumors" and "protect the real stuff," when it comes to her long-term beau.

"Lavender Haze… is a common phrase used in the 50s used to describe when they were in love, if you were in a lavender haze it meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow and I thought that was really beautiful," she said explaining the origin of the phrase.

Joe and Taylor have made very few public appearances together

Addressing the camera, she continued: "I guess theoretically when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud and I think a lot of people have to deal with this now.

"Like my relationship for six years we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it and so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff, to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

