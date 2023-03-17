Strictly's Gorka Marquez comments on Giovanni Pernice's partnership with Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has been a professional dancer on the BBC show since 2016, and despite reaching the finals last year and choreographing some unforgettable routines, there is one dance he wishes he could have been part of.

During an impromptu Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked him: "What dance of another celeb and pro, do you wish was one of yours?"

Without hesitation, Gorka fondly recalled his close friend Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis' iconic Couple's Choice routine - which won them an award. Relive the dance below…

"Well, for me, it's not about the dance and how good is the dance or the steps are, it's more about the moment and how memorable is that moment," Gorka stated.

"So if I have to choose one, I would choose Giovanni's and Rose – their Couple's Choice. I think it was incredible and it was a memorable moment, such a strong, powerful message in that dance. Even now when I'm watch it, I still get goosebumps."

Giovanni and Rose were partnered together during the 2021 series and went on to win the competition. The pair performed various epic dances, including one to Clean Bandit's Symphony, which won them a BAFTA last year.

Rose and Giovanni's dance won them a BAFTA

The iconic routine left viewers in tears after they paid respect and raised awareness for members of the deaf community when the music cut as they continued to dance in silence.

Speaking after winning their award, Giovanni said: "We are @bafta winners! Can't believe it @rose.a.e. The power of the DANCE strikes again!! This time this dance has changed people's lives and that's what me and Rose wanted to achieve. Thank you to the BBC and the @bbcstrictly team for supporting us all the way."

