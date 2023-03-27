Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shares big family news – and fans are amazed The Christina in the Country host shared wonderful news on Sunday

Christina Hall has taken to social media in order to mark a big family occasion, and fans can't believe her news.

Posting on her Instagram on Sunday, the former Flip or Flop star revealed that her whole family were celebrating the joint birthday of both her grandmother and grandfather.

The 39-year-old – who's preparing for her own birthday milestone – revealed the news to her followers by uploading a photo of the family together which showed both her gradparents and their three grandchildren smiling at each other.

Christina's photo from Instagram

"Celebrated these two today. My grandparents, Pete and Pat, 97 and 92 years young. My Grandma is always dressed to the nines and has more energy than me lol. Happy Birthday to them both!" the Christina on the Coast host penned to her thousands of followers.

The popular TV personality also took to her stories to celebrate Pete and Pat's special day, writing: "Happy 92nd birthday to my grandma and 97th bday to my Grandpa."

Fans were amazed at the great age of her youthful looking grandparents, and loved seeing the family all together for a party. "Aweeee!! Look at the way she is looking at you!! Nothing like the love of grandparents to grandchildren; no matter what the age!!" commented one person.

Christina and her husband Josh Hall

"So awesome they’re able to be here making memories with you and your kids," another fan said.

"They have the same Birthday? WOW how amazing!" a third individual penned, before adding: "Happy Birthday King and Queen! God bless you both," and posting an Aries star sign emoji.

Responding to a friend who commented about how amazing her grandparents looked in her post, Christina wrote a sweet message back. "This will be you and Danny, rockin the love & energy still at that age!!" she said.

Christina lives in Tennessee with her husband, fellow realtor Josh Hall, and her children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, three.

The Christina in the Country star shares Taylor and Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Mousa, and Hudson with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. Josh is a caring step-dad to all three kids.

Fans commenting on Christina's recent photos were also fascinated by the similar appearance of both Christina, her grandmother, and Christina's daughter. "You look a lot like your grandma," noticed one person.

"You made a mini me with your daughter. Such a beautiful family!!" commented another.

A third said complimentarily: "I see where you got it from! You always look amazing!"

