T.J. Holmes' comments on net worth with wife Marilee Fiebig revealed as relationship with Amy Robach heats up

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are reveling in their romance which was made public last year, but they both leave behind their partners of 12 years.

Amy is now estranged from her husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J. from his wife, Marilee Fiebig.

But ahead of their breakup, T.J. made a powerful comment about the value of his relationship.

In a feature he wrote for TheRoot.com in 2014, T.J. gushed about Marilee and their daughter, Sabine. "My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met," he wrote. "In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her."

He made similar statements in a social media post which later went viral when he was celebrating their 10th anniversary.

T.J. and Marilee are now going through a divorce

Alongside two stunning pictures of her, one showing her on their wedding day and another more recent one, he wrote: "This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but… 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me for the past 10 years.

"That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the dooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible. Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch."

Amy in happier times with estranged husband Andrew Shue

He continued: "If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me for another 10 days, I'd be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y'all. And I, T.J. Holmes, do solemnly swear… that I… was HER #decadechallenge."

Both Amy and T.J. are now going through a divorce as their relationship continues to blossom.

Andrew has not spoken publicly about the split and Marilee released a statement shortly after the former GMA3 hosts' romance went public.

