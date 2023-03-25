ABC's David Muir shares adorable picture of family member amid 20/20's continued shakeup

20/20 host David Muir woke up Saturday March 25 with an adorable companion - his pet pooch Axel. "Good morning," he captioned the Instagram Story which featured a close-up of Axel, a German Shorthair Pointer, looking past the camera lens.

Axel is a regular on the ABC anchor's social media pages, and earlier in March he turned four which David celebrated with fans. "I turned 4 today. I grew into my ears. And I’m a very good boy," he captioned the post, writing from Axel's point of view. Kelly Ripa, David's close friend, commented: "How can Axel be four already?" echoing many of the other comments.

David shared this sweet snap

While David has been celebrating a decade on long-running news program 20/20, which he joined in 2013, he has seen a number of shakeups in recent months as co-anchor Amy Robach exited ABC News after her relationship with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes came to light.

Since then, he has been helming the show solo, although has found a close on-air companion in contributing anchor Deborah Roberts.

As well as 20/20, David continues hosting World News Tonight, and the 49-year-old is dominating the ratings for primetime news slots thanks to World News Tonight's continued stellar performance.

According to TV Newser, the show was the top rated evening newscast for the week of March 13, outpacing its biggest competitors, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.

Amy stepped down as co-anchor 20/20

TV Newser reports that David defeated his top competition in average total viewers for 224 weeks out of the last 225, while maintaining pole position among the adults 25-54 demographic for 153 weeks out of 155.

In 2021, David also became the lead anchor of breaking news and special event coverage for ABC News, a role previously held by GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos.

