Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay enjoys rare date night with husband Ziggy Heath - see photos

Jessica Brown Findlay and her husband Ziggy Heath looked picture-perfect as they enjoyed a rare night out since welcoming their twin babies. On Wednesday night, they celebrated the opening of art'otel Battersea Power Station and mingled with guests including Maisie Williams, Kara Tointon and Alex Scott.

Downton Abbey star Jessica, 33, looked sensational in a blue midi dress, complete with bright pink and yellow flowers dotted around. She amped up the glamour with a coordinating handbag and shiny red heels as well as adding a dark lip.

© Getty Ziggy Heath and Jessica Brown Findlay at the art'otel London Battersea Power Station launch event

Not to be outdone in the styles stakes, her husband Ziggy looked equally stylish in an all-black outfit featuring cropped trousers and a loose-fitted jacket.

At the event, they enjoyed an array of performers while sipping on olive oil negronis at the TOZI Grand Café, watched synchronised swimmers perform in the rooftop infinity pool, which overlooks the infamous chimneys of Battersea Power Station, and danced the night away in JOIA Restaurant and Bar to Vick Hope and Lady Mary Charteris on the decks.

The night out comes almost six months after Jessica delighted fans with the arrival of their sons. "5.11.22. Our boys! [fireworks emojis] Remember Remember x," she wrote on social media last year. In March 2022, Jessica revealed she was trying for a baby with Harlots star Ziggy - but their journey had been a difficult one.

© Getty Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath arrive at the art'otel London Battersea Power Station launch event

In honour of International Women's Day 2022, the actress admitted they were struggling to have a child after undergoing four rounds of gruelling fertility treatment. Sharing a video of herself taking hormone injections, she wrote: "Happy International Women's day! We do hard things and then go dancing x."

She added: "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak. Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

WATCH: Jessica Brown Findlay shares IVF heartache

The star concluded the message with: "I thoroughly recommend doing it all in Vintage Clothing. Love. Love. Love. #iwd2022 #ivf #fourrounds #recurrentpregnancyloss #vintage." Fortunately, Jessica confirmed her pregnancy in September at the Venice Film Festival – but had kept quiet she was due to welcome twins.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.