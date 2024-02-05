Celine Dion surprises with emotional public appearance at the Grammys

Celine Dion is inching back into public life, after largely retreating from the spotlight due to her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" singer made her biggest public appearance yet since her diagnosis, at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4.

She took to the stage to announce the Album of the Year award – which she won 27 years ago – promptly receiving a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

Upon taking to the stage, Celine was all smiles, before telling the crowd: "I love you right back," and adding: "When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it, from the bottom of my heart."

The award ultimately went to Taylor Swift for Midnights, officially making her the artist to have won the most Album of the Year awards, four in total.

Her appearance at the Grammys comes on the heels of the announcement that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to produce a new feature-length documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

The project intends to not only look back at Celine's career, but also give fans a raw and personal glimpse into her battle with SPS, with candid insight into her life at home recovering, building back her strength, and continuing to work on music.

Moreover, it also promises to revisit her couture touring wardrobe, time in the recording studio, and has been deemed an "emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music" in an official statement.

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and some of music's biggest stars were in attendance as both nominees and performers. Among the most nominated artists were SZA, with nine nominations, followed by the likes of Taylor Swift, Boygenius, Lana del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

The Grammys are famously among the awards ceremonies to have the most categories. This year, a whopping 94 awards were handed out – for music releases from October 2022 to September 2023 – though not all were televised or announced during the ceremony. They are split into 11 different fields, which include the general field with the Big Six awards (previously the Big Four): Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical).

There was also a long list of performers: Billy Joel, Joni Mitchell, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, and U2 are just some of the stars who hit the stage.

