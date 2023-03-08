Celine Dion shares powerful message of support from home on International Women's Day amid time of recovery The Power of Love singer and Vegas strip staple is a rare social media sight

Celine Dion has been spending some time away from social media and the spotlight due to her ongoing health battle and journey toward recovery.

The singer returned to Instagram, however, to share a powerful message of support with her fans on International Women's Day, for which you can check out our exclusives here. Watch below to learn more about her health battle.

She partnered up with L'Oréal Paris to support the Stand Up against Street Harassment program, an educational initiative to raise awareness regarding harassment.

Celine was one of many celebrities who made cameos in the video, sporting the letter 'D' on their palm (as part of their "5 D's" methodology), including the likes of Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and more.

She appeared to be in good spirits in the short snippet of hers that could be seen, presumably from inside her $1.2million Las Vegas home where she is recovering.

"On International Women's Day, I'm proud to be part of the Stand Up against Street Harassment program by @lorealparis!" her caption read.

Celine returned to show her support for Stand Up against Street Harassment

"More than 1.5 million people around the world have already been trained by the Stand Up program. Let's all be part of the solution. Join the movement and get trained now."

Many in the comments section inundated her with heart emojis, praising her for championing the cause while also expressing that they'd missed her presence on stage, as one wrote: "Love you and miss you Céline. Hope you're doing well."

Celine was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 and after postponing her tours, the singer has taken to resting up inside her Vegas mansion which she shares with her three sons – René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson whose father is her late husband René Angelil.

The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker has been keeping a low profile as she continues to rest out of the spotlight, but her sister Claudette offered an encouraging on the famous singer.

The superstar French-Canadian is recovering at home with her family

Chatting to Le Journal de Montreal recently, Claudette said: "I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, so very generous and talented and in love with life as well."

