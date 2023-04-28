Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar and daughter Holly spark reaction with candid new photo
Subscribe

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar and daughter Holly spark reaction with candid new photo

The celebrity chef shares five children with wife Tana Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay on day out to the beach with son Oscar
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidActing Deputy Online EditorLondon

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar has once again delighted his Instagram followers by sharing a candid new selfie with his sister Holly.

In a new photo, shared on Thursday, the four-year-old and his 23-year-old sibling embraced the warmer weather as they posed for an outdoor picture together. "The sun came out to play," the caption read. 

Oscar Ramsay and sister Holly sunny selfie© Instagram
Oscar Ramsay and his sister Holly pose for a beautiful selfie

The heartwarming post was flooded with comments, with one even noticing the similarities between brother-and-sister. "Those two are twinnies. They look so alike," the post read. 

Another follower wrote: "Mr funny face. He is just the cutest and I bet he keeps you girls busy." A third person said: "A very nice picture of big sister and little brother!" One other fan added: "Oh Oscar you melt my heart!" 

As well as Holly and little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 24-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is a cook and TV presenter. 

SEE: 7 times Tilly Ramsay and dad Gordon Ramsay proved they have the sweetest bond

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has cutest reaction to sister Tilly's cooking

Earlier this month, when the famous TV chef picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023, Gordon opened up about his children. Revealing that his loved ones are his biggest critics, the doting dad told GQ: "I'd say my girls Tilly, Holly and Megan. I'm so proud of them, but [explicit] me… 21, 23 and 24. They have no problem putting me in my place," he said. 

Asked whether his children will follow in his footsteps, Gordon replied: "No, they needed to find their passion, and I couldn't be prouder knowing that they have. I suppose my son Oscar is my last hope of having a chef in the family. I've started putting him to bed with a [explicit] whisk and a ladle."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.

Other topics

More Celebrity News

See more