Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar and daughter Holly spark reaction with candid new photo

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar has once again delighted his Instagram followers by sharing a candid new selfie with his sister Holly.
In a new photo, shared on Thursday, the four-year-old and his 23-year-old sibling embraced the warmer weather as they posed for an outdoor picture together. "The sun came out to play," the caption read.
The heartwarming post was flooded with comments, with one even noticing the similarities between brother-and-sister. "Those two are twinnies. They look so alike," the post read.
Another follower wrote: "Mr funny face. He is just the cutest and I bet he keeps you girls busy." A third person said: "A very nice picture of big sister and little brother!" One other fan added: "Oh Oscar you melt my heart!"
As well as Holly and little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 24-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is a cook and TV presenter.
Earlier this month, when the famous TV chef picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023, Gordon opened up about his children. Revealing that his loved ones are his biggest critics, the doting dad told GQ: "I'd say my girls Tilly, Holly and Megan. I'm so proud of them, but [explicit] me… 21, 23 and 24. They have no problem putting me in my place," he said.
Asked whether his children will follow in his footsteps, Gordon replied: "No, they needed to find their passion, and I couldn't be prouder knowing that they have. I suppose my son Oscar is my last hope of having a chef in the family. I've started putting him to bed with a [explicit] whisk and a ladle."
