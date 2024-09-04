Gordon Ramsay takes daughter Tilly 'uniform shopping' as she prepares to follow in his footsteps

Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Tilly, announced she will be following in her doting dad's footsteps by attending culinary school in September.

The chef-to-be, 22, shared the news alongside a candid photo of herself wearing her first-ever chef whites on Tuesday. Tilly was positively beaming in the shot and couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the details of her new adventure in the caption.

© Instagram Tilly proudly revealed the news she is heading off to culinary school

She wrote: "So I went on a different kind of uniform shopping yesterday… @gordongram took me to buy my first-ever chef whites as I am off to culinary school this September!! I am so excited for this next chapter, and Dad and I had the most exciting day getting all my uniform and equipment."

She added: "PS, I think this look is kind of a vibe." Tilly is the first of Gordon and Tana Ramsay's brood to follow in the TV chef's footsteps.

Tilly loves cooking up a storm on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she has racked up a combined total of over 11 million followers.

Her latest cooking exploit saw her working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as her famous dad. The team united to promote Ryan and Hugh's upcoming film Deadpool vs Wolverine and made chimichangas inspired by the show.

Amongst the three men, it was Tilly who stole fans' hearts during the video. "Look at you go, @tillyramsay," one follower commented. A second added: "Just hilarious! Tilly, you were absolutely amazing."

News of Tilly's exciting future comes just weeks after she graduated from the University of Nottingham with a BSc in Psychology.

© Instagram Gordon couldn't contain his pride as he posed for a sweet snapshot

Gordon was full of pride for his youngest daughter and shared a gushing statement about her achievement on Instagram.

"She's done it! Can't explain enough how proud we are of this one. Honestly, with everything you've been up against, to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest dad in the world. Congratulations, darling. Well done, @tillyramsay."

The sweet words were penned alongside a photo of Tilly in her graduation cap and gown, standing next to her parents.