Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse is beyond precious in must-see video

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay melted hearts on Tuesday with the sweetest video of his baby son Jesse.



Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef uploaded a clip of his wife Tana tending to their baby boy in the swimming pool. Jesse, whom the couple welcomed in November last year, looked beyond precious in a small shark float complete with a moving top jaw. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay delights fans with adorable video of baby son Jesse and wife Tana

Tana, 49, meanwhile, looked every inch the doting mother as she placed a sunhat on her tot. Protecting herself from the sun's rays, she donned a zip-up swimsuit with long sleeves and completed her look with a matching black bucket hat.

In his caption, Gordon quipped: "Is there a shark in the pool???"

© Instagram Gordon and Tana welcomed Jesse in November last year

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "OMG! He smiled exactly like Gordon! Precious child!" while a second noted: "So cute! I need one of these," and a third chimed in: "Oh my gosh, he looks so much like Oscar!"

Aside from Jesse, Gordon and Tana are also doting parents to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four. They welcomed their youngest in November 2023 after keeping details of their pregnancy under wraps.

© Shutterstock Gordon on the red carpet with wife Tana and daughters Holly and Tilly

They subsequently announced their surprise baby news on Instagram with the sweetest picture of Tana cradling their newborn son. Alongside the snap, Gordon and Tana penned: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!"

Gordon continued by joking that he and Tana were finished having children: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

© Instagram Tana and Gordon kept their sixth pregnancy under wraps

Echoing these sentiments, he went on to tell People: "This morning, Oscar said, 'Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?' And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Gordon and Tana first crossed paths when Tana was 18. The mother-of-six had been dating one of Gordon's friends at the time, and in Tana's eyes, Gordon came across as "arrogant".

© Getty Images The couple said "I do" in 1996

"I remember when I first met him [at 18] – and I was actually dating one of his friends – I said, 'Oh my God, he's so arrogant,' because it's always his voice you heard," Tana told People.

"He was always the one riling everyone up. In that respect, he has not changed at all. It's just gotten more obvious. But at the same time, he is, believe it or not, incredibly sensitive – he's a crier."

After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 1996 in Chelsea, London. They moved into a two-bedroom flat in the early stages of their marriage in order to fund the opening of the chef's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Fast forward to the present day, and the pair enjoy splitting their time between three homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles.