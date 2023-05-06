Taylor Swift confirms Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album - all we know

Speak Now was her third album, released in 2010

Taylor Swift has confirmed she will be releasing her next album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 9 2023. The news was confirmed during the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour on Friday May 5 2023; earlier in the show she has teased major moments but fans were not expecting the release date for her next re-record.

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk)," Taylor later shared on Instagram.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com."

Here's all we know about her third re-record….

Is Speak Now Taylor's version next?

Yes. After re-releases of Fearless and Red, her second and fourth albums respectively, Taylor will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version) on July 7 2023.

How old was Taylor Swift in Speak Now?

She wrote the album between the ages of 18 and 20. It was first released in 2010 when she was 20.

Who was Speak Now written about?

Many of the songs are about famous ex-boyfriends including John Mayer and Joe Jonas.

She also wrote the Grammy-winning song 'Mean' about a critic who criticized her songwriting abilities.

How many songs did Taylor Swift originally write for Speak Now?

The original album features 14 songs. However the re-record will include six "vault songs" that she recorded at the time but never included.

What is July 9th for Taylor Swift?

Taylor referenced July 9 in her announcement, and it comes from the lyrics to 'Last Kiss', which include: "I do recall now the smell of the rain / Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane / That July ninth, the beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt / I can still feel your arms."

It is rumored to be about Joe Jonas.

What song did Taylor Swift write about John Mayer?

Taylor famously wrote 'Dear John', a scathing diss track that criticized an older man for toying with the emotions of a younger girl.

"Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress, cried the whole way home, I should've known," she sings on the song.

Taylor has never explicitly confirmed it was about her short-lived romance with John, who is 12 years her senior and whom she dated when she was 19 and he was 31. John, however, has acknowledged the song was about him, and accused it of being "cheap songwriting".

