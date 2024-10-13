Miranda Lambert shares loved-up photo with husband Brendan after mishap with ex Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert is brushing off her recent slight blunder involving her ex Blake Shelton.

Though both the "Hell on Heels" singer and the former The Voice judge have moved on from their previous relationship, the former was recently reminded of not only their marriage but of their wedding day, during an interview in which their wedding song, sung by her ex, was inadvertently played.

Since their 2015 divorce, Miranda has tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin, in 2019, while Blake married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

Over the weekend, Miranda took to Instagram and shared a sweet selfie from home featuring Brendan, a former New York police officer she met during an appearance on Good Morning America.

In the pic, she is wearing oversized black sunglasses and a Texas sweatshirt, while Brendan is posing behind her wearing a camouflage print baseball cap. Miranda is doing the Texas Longhorns' "Hook 'Em" hand gesture, in support of the University of Texas at Austin's football team.

"Hook Em Horns! Let's go!" she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though others argued that they were sorry to report they were supporting the Horns' rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan were cheering for the Longhorns

"Love ya girl, but in our house, it's Boomer Sooner!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I still love you despite our differences," and: "Beautiful couple," as well as: "Yes ma'am! So glad to know you love the Horns."

The post came just a day after Miranda appeared on Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, and her wedding song with Blake was inadvertently played to her.

© Instagram The couple has been married since 2018

She and the podcaster were reminiscing over past radio shows, when they decided to pull up a random clip from the Cryin' Lovin' or Leavin' Show, and when a producer played whatever clip came up first, it was Blake's "God Gave Me You."

© Getty She and Blake were married four years

Miranda handled the moment with absolute grace and laughter, breaking into hysterics and joking: "Perfect one to play by the way, perfect. That is so perfect."

© Getty Miranda and Brendan met on Good Morning America

"We did not pick that on purpose," Theo maintained, as Miranda further laughed and joked: "My first wedding song guys let's play that."

Miranda and Blake tied the knot in 2011, after meeting in 2005 at CMT's 100 Greatest Duets concert.