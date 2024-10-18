Jaden Smith drops very personal comeback with famous family's support addressing 'trials and tribulations'

Jaden Smith is finally back with a new record, his first since the release of his 2021 album CTV3: Day Tripper's Edition, with a four-song EP.

The 26-year-old musician and designer dropped 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love on Friday, October 18, featuring previously released singles "Roses" and "D.U.M.B."

The EP also features the songs "Gorgeous" and "The Coolest Part 2," with a music video for the latter now out as well, which some fans experienced live with the singer and his sister Willow Smith last week. Watch their viewing party in the clip below…

WATCH: Willow Smith attends and dances at a watch party of her brother Jaden Smith's new music video

A press release alongside the album states that Jaden dubbed the record "the study of the psychological effects of young love and heartbreak in the 21st century."

The release also emphasizes that the songs serve as an "examination" of Jaden's "experiences, his mistakes and successes, and his trials and tribulations." The star sees "future psychologists analyzing the project as a case study to understand how social media has impacted the way young people think, how they feel, and how they interact with one another."

© Getty Images Jaden dropped his long-awaited four-song EP on October 18

With the release of "D.U.M.B," the singer also shared a statement encapsulating the meaning behind the song and the record at large on social media.

"My new song D.U.M.B. stands for Deep Underground Military Base which is a shoutout to the msfts who know wassup, but it's really about how much I hate hurting people I love with my actions and how we can feel D.U.M.B. sometimes as we simultaneously try to find and be ourselves in the digital age we all live in," he penned.

"This song was written over a year ago and is dedicated to myself, I mean no disrespect with the lyrics this is just my experience," he added. "I've always loved learning but I was never the smartest tool in the shed and if you ever feel D.U.M.B. as you walk the road of life trying to discover yourself, just know you're not alone cause, she keep looking at me saying is you dumb?"

Jaden continued: "P.S. This song is a part of a mini project called '2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love.' I made this project because I'm sad, thank you for listening also make sure your sunset cactus don't hover away it's that season."

© Getty Images His musician family members have all shown their support on his new musical journey

Apart from his sister, his mom Jada Pinkett Smith has also enthusiastically been shouting out his releases on social media, and his dad Will Smith recently collaborated on a track with him as well titled "Work of Art."

In a recent conversation with Billboard, he acknowledged that he didn't even realize that the project announcement happened to be the same day as his dad's 56th birthday. "I didn't realize that. I probably should've thought about that."

© Getty Images "I made this project because I'm sad, thank you for listening."

He added that he was cognizant of writing lyrics that weren't misogynistic because his mom and sister were listeners as well, and shared that he'd sometimes play his songs for them as well. "I have played [my family] the songs. I usually don't play them the music."