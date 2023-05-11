Who is Taylor Swift's famous brother? All you need to know about Austin Swift

Taylor Swift is world-famous for her amazing singing and songwriting talents, and the 'Fearless' artist is not the only success story in her family. Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift have actually brought up two children with successful careers in the arts.

But who is Taylor Swift's famous younger brother, and what is he famous for? Join HELLO! as we look at everything there is to know about Austin Swift and his sweet relationship with the Eras Tour star.

Who is Taylor Swift's brother?

© Getty Images Austin Swift with Taylor in 2011

Austin Swift is Taylor Swift's younger brother and only sibling. Born March 11 1992, Austin is 31 years old and works as an actor and producer. After growing up with his sister on their family's Pennsylvanian Christmas tree farm, Austin moved to Nashville, Tennessee with the rest of the Swift family when he was around 12 years old in order to help his sister pursue her singing career.

But over the years, Austin himself was clearly also inspired to go into the arts and entertainment industry. In 2016, the budding-actor made his debut in the crime thriller I.T., which also starred former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan.

© Austin Swift on Instagram Austin on the set of his first movie, I.T.

Since then, Austin has been successfully carving a name for himself in the industry. However, he has also remained a well-known name in Swiftie circles due to his and Taylor's sweet relationship.

What movies has Austin Swift been in?

Following his role in I.T. in 2016, Austin went on to star in another film that same year named Live by Night alongside A-listers such as Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning and Zoe Saldana. In 2017, the young star then made the leap to television, and featured in two episodes of comedy series Embeds, and one episode of Billy Ray Cyrus' show Still the King.

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift's charity work over the years as Eras Tour donations revealed

© Getty Images Austin at the premiere for We Summon The Darkness

In 2018, Austin starred in the film Cover Versions, then in 2019 he returned to the thriller genre with a role in the movie We Summon the Darkness. But Austin also continued to act in comedies, as he also had a role that year alongside Harry Potter's Tom Felton in the film Braking for Whales.

Since 2019, the 31-year-old has seemingly taken a break from acting, but moved over to work behind the camera in production. His most recent project according to the website IMDb was co-producing the sci-fi film I Am Mortal.

MORE: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn 'split after six years'

Is Taylor Swift close with her brother?

© Austin Swift on Instagram Taylor and Austin as children on their family farm

Yes, as evidenced above Taylor and Austin have always been close and remain so to this day. In August 2020, Taylor even took to Instagram to write a sweet tribute to her brother for National Siblings Day. "My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals," the Red album singer penned.

MORE: Taylor Swift reveals how she lost a 'chunk' from her hand while performing in Houston

The 33-year-old then showed how much she supports Austin's own creative career as she continued: "and I'm really proud of him because he's in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced)." Austin later worked with his sister to produce her music video for one of her Red vault tracks, 'I Bet You Think About Me'. He also was an executive producer for her Disney+ performance documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions.

© Taylor Swift on Instagram The siblings pose together in the photo from Taylor's Instagram tribute

Austin is just as supportive of Taylor as she is of him, as showed by his Instagram post which followed her release of her album Evermore. "As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud," the sibling wrote. "As a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist. Now please stop reading this and go listen to evermore by @taylorswift !!!!!"

SEE: Taylor Swift parties with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Haim after Joe Alwyn split

© Getty Images The siblings react to an award win at the 2009 CMT Music Awards

© Getty Images Austin at the premiere for Live by Night

© Getty Images Taylor and Austin hug after her 2015 Billboard Music Awards win

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.