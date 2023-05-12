Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan's relationship timeline revealed

Michael J. Fox has released his highly-anticipated movie, STILL, which is available to watch on Apple TV. Documenting the actor's rise to stardom in 1980s Hollywood, the film also explores his Parkinsons' diagnosis, and the "personal and professional triumphs and travails," that followed. Providing "unprecedented access to Fox and his family," viewers get to meet Michael's beloved wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, with whom he shares the most incredible and inspiring love story.

We're taking a close look at their relationship timeline…

1985 - Michael and Tracy meet for the first time

While filming Family Ties, Michael was introduced to his future wife, Tracy, who had been cast as his character's love interest on the show. At the time, however, Tracy was in a relationship with A-lister Kevin Bacon, and after appearing in one season of Family Ties, she departed the show.

© Rex Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan first met on the set of Family Ties in 1985

1987 – Michael and Tracy reconnect on the set of Bright Lights, Big City

Two years after their first meeting, Michael and Tracy crossed paths on the set of Bright Lights, Big City (1988). By this time, Tracy and Kevin had called it quits, and once Michael realized she was single, he decided to ask her out.

"It sounds really horrible, but it was one of those things," he told People in 1989. "Someone goes, 'Did you hear that so-and-so aren't together anymore?' and you go, 'Hmm, that's too bad. Where's the phone?'"

© Rex After reconnecting on the set of Bright Lights, Big City, Michael found out Tracy was single and asked her out

Initially, Tracy wasn't sure about Michael, suspecting that he was "full of himself." During an appearance on Inside the Actor's Studio, she recalled: "I think I thought he was kind of full of himself. We started to work together and I got a completely different impression and how completely opposite from that he was—just funny and so smart, and just all of these other things came through those first two weeks we worked together."

December 26 1987 – Michael proposes to Tracy

After months of dating, Michael popped the question to Tracy on December 26, 1987. Reflecting on the proposal in his 1989 cover story with People, he said: "I wasn't really worried that she would say no. The toughest part was trying to figure out when to get married, and then to figure out how nobody else could know about it."

© Getty The Back to the Future star proposed to Tracy a few months after they started dating

July 16 1988 - Michael and Tracy get married

The couple celebrated their wedding in an outdoor ceremony held at Vermont's West Mountain Inn. As Michael is Episcopalian and Tracy is Jewish, they opted for an interfaith ceremony. It was attended by a number of celebrity guests including Woody Harrelson, Leif Garrett, Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan.

May 30, 1989 – Michael and Tracy welcome their first child together

On May 30, 1989, Michael and Tracy welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Sam Michael.

© Rex Michael and Tracy with their son Sam

1991 - Michael is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

It was in 1991 that Michael began showing symptoms of early-onset Parkinson's disease. He was diagnosed shortly after. At the time Michael had been filming the comedy classic, Doc Hollywood, and was 29 years old.

© Getty When Michael told Tracy about his Parkinson's diagnosis, she replied: 'In sickness and in health'

During the trailer for his 2023 documentary Still, Michael explains that it all started after he noticed one of his fingers had begun to move on its own. "I woke up and I noticed my pinkie…auto animated. Parkinson's disease" he says. "I told Tracy the news. 'In sickness and in health', I remember her whispering."

February 15, 1995 – Michael and Tracy welcome twin daughters

On February 15, 1995, Michael and Tracy became proud parents to twin girls – Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances Fox.

© Rex Tracy Pollan with her son Sam and twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler

1998 – Michael reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis to the world

Seven years after he received his Parkinson's diagnosis, Michael announced it to the world. He made the revelations in an interview with People magazine.

2000 – Michael sets up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

In an incredible feat, Michael decided to set up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which has since become the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's drug development. According to the foundation's website, the organization has raised over $1.75 billion dollars and moved the field closer to a cure.

November 5, 2001 – Michael and Tracy welcome another daughter

After confirming that they were expecting their fourth child in May 2001, the couple welcomed a daughter named Esmé.

September 25, 2013 – Michael reveals how his wife helped keep him sober

In an emotional interview with Howard Stern, Michael recalled dealing with his Parkinson's diagnosis by drinking. ​​"My first reaction to it was to start drinking heavily. I used to drink to party, but now I was drinking alone and … every day," he said.

After talking to his wife, however, Michael realized that he needed help. According to the Back to the Future star, Tracy had looked at him and asked "Is this what you want? This is what you want to be?" which led him to Alcoholics Anonymous and therapy. The tools he learned at both proved invaluable.

2023 – Michael and Tracy reveal the secret to their 34-year marriage

During a 2022 interview with People, the couple revealed the secret to their happy marriage, "I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy told the publication. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

© Getty In 2023, the couple revealed the secret to their happy marriage

In a sweet moment, Michael added: "Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

