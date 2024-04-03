Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan dress for the rodeo on date night

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan looked adorable together as they enjoyed a night out in support of Parkinson's Awareness.

The couple put an arm around each other at The Michael J. Fox Foundation's A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's.

© Terry Wyatt Michael J. Fox with wife Tracy Pollan

As they walked down the red carpet, the couple wore clothes that certainly respected the theme of the evening. Tracy kept it casual in a deep blue denim maxi dress with puff sleeves, perfect for the country music concert.

Michael also opted for a relaxed look, paying homage to the hoedown with a jacket that had the words: "GIBSON NASH TENN" embroidered on, referring to Nashville, Tennessee.

The event was held at Nashville's Belmont University, with the likes of Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town, and Jason Isbell attending the event.

© Terry Wyatt Michael and Tracy with Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell

Michael, who has been married to Tracy since 1988, credited his wife as one of his biggest supporters.

"I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone okay," he said to PEOPLE.

© @tracypollan Instagram Tracy and Michael

He added that the secret to what keeps their marriage going was simple: "The joke is you say I’ve been married 35 years, and it’s [been] the best 35 years of my life so think about that one for a second."

He added that: "It's great having a partner and having someone that knows you in a [certain] way when everyone in the world thinks they know you. [Only] one person actually knows you."

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991 and went public with his diagnosis in 1998. Following his announcement, he developed the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund Parkinson's research. In its 24 years, the foundation has reportedly raised over $1.75 billion - a phenomenal achievement.