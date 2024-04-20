Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan look madly in love on date night at glitzy premiere

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are taking it easy, as they enjoyed a date night at the New York premiere for The Jinx - Part Two.

The couple enjoyed each other's company on the red carpet, with Tracy putting an arm round the Back To The Future star, who she's been married to for 35 years. The couple smiled at each other, clearly smitten.

© Dia Dipasupil Tracy and Michael enjoyed their night out in New York

They kept their looks casual, with Tracy opting for leather pants and a black blouse, with Michael opting for a gray blazer style jacket.

The couple recently enjoyed another date night when they stepped out in a night out in support of The Michael J. Fox Foundation's A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's earlier this month.

© Terry Wyatt Michael J. Fox with wife Tracy Pollan

During the event, they caught up with Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell for the country music occasion, representing the rodeo as Michael wore a jacket with the words: "GIBSON NASH TENN" embroidered on, referring to Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael and Tracy seem to be inseparable, having got married in 1988 - three years before the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

© Dia Dipasupil The couple have been married for 35 years

Tracy, 63, has rarely spoken publicly about their relationship, but as they reached their 30-year-anniversary she revealed that the secret to their long marriage was: "Just give each other the benefit of the doubt. He assumes I'm doing the best I can."

As they celebrated 35 years together in 2023, she took to Instagram to share the love with their fans: "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more".

Meanwhile, Michael has claimed that: "It's great having a partner and having someone that knows you in a [certain] way when everyone in the world thinks they know you. [Only] one person actually knows you."

He added: "The joke is you say I’ve been married 35 years, and it’s [been] the best 35 years of my life so think about that one for a second."