Katherine Schwarzenegger makes surprising revelation about baby with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has revealed that she wants to give her baby the "incredible gift" of privacy.

Katherine, who married Marvel star Chris Pratt in 2019, welcomed their daughter Lyla Marie in August 2020.

"I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible," Katherine said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The pair wed in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020 (Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph)

The daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver added: "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable.

"That was such an incredible gift to have given us kids. It's something that's really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media."

The 31-year-old became a mom for the first time when she welcomed Lyla, although she is also stepmom to Chris's son Jack whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

They welcomed Lyla in August

They shared a snap of their baby's hand at birth to confirm her arrival and have only shared snaps of the little girl when her face is not showing since.

In late December, she revealed that she is "obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything," when she shared three necklaces with the word Lyla on it.

"I know I talk about jewelry a lot but this new necklace right here is Zoe Lev and I love it," she said, revealing the three thin necklaces, two inscribed with Lyla, and another with Lyla Marie.

Katherine is "obsessed! with putting her daughter's name on jewellery

Katherine has also included Chris in her jewelry tributes in the past.

In November, the Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable author shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of EF Collection hoop earrings that had her daughter’s initials inscribed on them, and a pair of EF Collection gold initial "CP" earrings as a sweet nod to her husband.

