Kyra Sedgwick has a very famous family - and it's not just Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick is such a famous actress, and she even married Hollywood royalty when it came to partner Kevin Bacon, but Kyra and Kevin aren't the only famous members of Kyra's family.

When it comes to their children, Kyra and Kevin are parents to daughter Sosie, who has followed her parents into acting and starred in films like Smile alongside 13 Reasons Why and the horror series Scream, which is based on the hit film franchise. The couple are also parents to son Travis who is in touch with his musical roots as he performs with his band the Contracult Collective and is also a guitarist for metal band Black Anvil.

Alongside this, Kyra is part of the Sedgwick family, who carries very influential members including William Ellery, a signatory of the Declaration of Independence, Robert Sedgwick, a general who was one of the first arrivals in America from England and Ellery Sedgwick, a former editor of the Atlantic Monthly.

Kyra's brother is a famous actor

Kyra also has more famous contemporary relatives including her brother, Robert, who like Kyra is a famous actor. Robert has appeared in films like Die Hard with a Vengeance and Staying Together, alongside shows like Another World, Law & Order and Deadline.

The pair have a close relationship and last week posed together for a rare photograph as they marked the 20th anniversary of the Nova Ball, which helps rising talents in the worlds of stand-up comedy, theater and music.

© Sergione Infuso - Corbis Kyra is the half-brother of Mike Stern

Kyra also has a very famous half-brother, jazz guitarist Mike Stern. Mike is 13 years Kyra's senior and has played for bands like Blood, Sweat & Tears and Steps Ahead. In 1993, the star was named as the Best Guitarist of 1993.

© Hulton Archive Kyra's relative was an original settler

Her extended family also has plenty of star power, with Kyra being the niece of John Sedgwick, an author who has written on a wide range of subjects including his own family dynasty, Philadelphia Zoo and Alexander Hamilton.

© Walter Daran Edie is Kyra's aunt

Kyra's cousin is the late actress Edie Sedgwick, who sadly passed away in 1971 at the age of 28 following a suspected accidental overdose. Edie was seen as an It Girl during her life and was even characterized as a Youthquaker by Vogue.

And her links to fame don't end there, as Kyra also has two very famous cousins, the musicians George and Justin Nozuka, and actor Philip Nozuka who are the children of her half-sister, Holly.

George rose to fame in 2007 with the release of his debut album, Believe with hits like "Talk to Me" and "Last Time". He's also known for his song-writing, having co-written "Home for Christmas" for Justin Bieber and "I Love Girls" for Cody Simpson.

© George Pimentel Kyra's nephew Justin is a famous singer

Like his older brother, Justin also rose to fame in 2007 with his debut release Holly. Justin has gone on to release three other albums, with his most recent album being released in 2018 and two EPs in 2021.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Kyra's nephew Philip has been in Carrie

Philip meanwhile is a famous actor, having appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Aaron Stone alongside films like Carrie and Cosmopolis.

