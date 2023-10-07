Kyra Sedgwick's rare photo with famous brother sparks reaction from fans

Kyra Sedgwick often populates her social media feed with her wholesome relationship with husband Kevin Bacon, but she focuses less on her family.

However this summer, the Closer star posed with her famous brother, Robert Sedgwick, who is known for movies such as Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Last Thing He Wanted, Loverboy (starring his sister and directed by his brother-in-law) and others.

The duo posed on the steps of Cipriani 25 Broadway in Mnahattan as they attended the 20th anniversary of the Nova Ball, which helps rising talents in the worlds of stand-up comedy, theater and music.

Kyra looked absolutely stunning in a fitted mini-dress that was cinched at the waist and some daring thigh-high boots, while Robert looked equally as dapper for the glamorous event in a stylish navy suit that he paired with brown shoes and a strikingly bold tie.

Although the pair looked incredibly smart in their snap, they then showed off their brother-sister relationship with a less serious snap where Kyra arched her head back and Robert screamed with joy.

In a touching caption, Kyra penned at the time: "With my brother, celebrating 20 years of Ars Nova! 20 years of giving opportunities to so many incredible artists. 20 years of supporting New York's creative community. Proud to support a non-profit so close to my heart."

Kyra's brother is a famous actor

Performing arts is close to Kyra's family's hearts, and the two, born and raised in New York, started acting at an early age. They are also the half-siblings of jazz guitarist Mike Stern.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the beautiful photo, as one commented: "I too watch the Closer, over and over. One of the best ever! You look beautiful in this picture with your brother," and a second said: "Aging like a fiiiiiine wine Mrs B!"

Kyra and Robert showed off their bond

Many others loved her outfit, with a third enthusing: "Love the boots!" and a fourth wrote: "Loving the outfit Kyra. Looking hot," while a fifth penned: "Such a great pic. You guys look divine. And those boots woman."

Kyra is known for both her acting and of course her loving relationship with her husband Kevin, and not long ago, they shared a sweet photo on social media showing their hands clasped tightly together – to which fans reacted emotionally.

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra live in Connecticut

The Footloose actor and his actress and director wife have regularly been posting on Instagram recently in order to show their support for various campaigns and causes. One of which is Kyra's own invention – an online community to try and tackle low mood over the weekends.

Kyra and Kevin's handholding photo was a part of her 'Sunday Saddies' posts. "Scientific Fact: Touching someone you love is an instant painkiller," the 57-year-old wrote next to the photo of her and Kevin's affectionate moment. "Also a wonderful Sunday Saddies combatant," she finished.

© Instagram The couple have been married for 35 years

Fans of the couple immediately took to the comments to agree with the 57-year-old's sentiment, and the stories which they shared were tear-jerking at times. "So true. A hug is an incredible fix as well. The human touch for someone in need can be lifesaving," wrote one.

Another wrote of how she remembered taking a walk with her ailing father and how his taking her hand had taken her back to their time together when she was a young girl. "It was so out of nowhere and it took me back to when I was a little girl," said the fan.

