January Jones rocks short blond hair in must-see photo - she's unrecognizable!

You would be forgiven for not being able to recognize January Jones from this super cute childhood photograph, especially because she has a totally different hairstyle. Proudly, the actress, now 45, showed off her blond mullet hairstyle from when she was nine years old and fans were going crazy for it.

Posed for the photograph, the Mad Men star wore a colorful shirt and beamed for the camera. January told her fanbase that she loved her nine year old self when she shared the picture. At the time, she wrote on Instagram: “#nofilter #obviously #ilovemy9yroldself.”

Social media was awash with fans sharing their excitement over the throwback. “I'm going to the hair dressers immediately to ask for the "January Jones”,” one wrote. “There is hope for us yet.” “So cute. Love the "no filter obviously" hash tags!” Another added: “That hair is so on trend for the time, you must have had some truly amazing clothes to go with it!” “Wow I'm pretty impressed. I mean I think I have a rival for sure.”

January has often talked about her style evolution and her ever-changing hairstyles. Back in 2016, she openly revealed she liked having a bowl-style haircut when she was younger. While growing up, everyone she knew experimented with their hair so it’s no wonder January dared to try out different looks. She wrote for Marie Claire: “When I was younger, my hair was white, and I liked wearing it short—boy cuts and the bowl cut with the wedge. One of my favorites I called The Spike; it was really short and I would spike up the slightly longer hairs on top with Dep gel. I remember going to school with The Spike, and three weeks later, my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Palmer, copied me. Then I had to change my hairstyle. I was over it.

“People were just more experimental with their hair when I was growing up. I was influenced by Madonna, Blondie, and the punks, but I never had a mohawk. One time, my mom permed my bangs so I wouldn't have to curl them every morning—that turned out really bad. The second half of junior high, I grew out my hair and kept it straight and long until I moved to New York at 18.”

As she grew up, January found changing her hair helped transform her into her on-screen characters. She previously told HELLO!: "I always try to collaborate with the hairstylist about what my character would have and try very hard not to let vanity stop me from a realistic interpretation. Hair, along with make-up and costumes, is a really exciting way of forming a visual idea of a character. It can also really help you feel like a different person." We have seen January wear her hair platinum, dark brown, red and golden over the years - and we can’t wait to see what she tries out next!

