Gloria Estefan shares hilarious royal memory, incredible wedding milestone with Emilio - exclusive

The Grammy winner also spoke about her marriage to Emilio Estefan, months before their 45th wedding anniversary

It sounds like Emily Estefan did not want to get on her feet during a palace visit over two decades ago. In an exclusive new interview with HELLO!, Gloria Estefan recalled visiting then-King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain when her daughter was a toddler.

"Emily was 2, and they invited us to Palacio in Spain. I was there on tour. And Emily was asleep in the car. And when I woke her up to go take a picture, she was cranky," Gloria, 65, shared. "She was crying. Like would not stop crying with the King and Queen of Spain there. He offered Emily his hanky."

Gloria revealed that she has a picture of Emily, now 28, crying with the royals, as well as one of her daughter "turning her face, being a snit." Despite Emily's crankiness, the singer noted, "it all turned out fine."

© Bob Levey Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan received a Sophia Award for Excellence from Queen Sofia of Spain during the presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston Houston, Texas May 17.

Gloria recently reunited with Queen Letizia's mother-in-law in Houston, Texas, where the Grammy winner and her husband Emilio Estefan were honored at the 2023 Sophia Awards for Excellence ceremony. Three days later, Gloria praised Queen Sofia at the 21st annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala in Miami, telling HELLO!, "She's always lovely and still going strong. My God. She's amazing. Really amazing."

Gloria was accompanied by her husband Emilio to the gala hosted by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on May 20 at the Intercontinental Miami. The musical power couple will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary in September. As for the secret behind their long-lasting marriage? "I wish there was a secret," Gloria replied. "We fell in love, very much in love, before all this craziness and there's no egos."

"We're really supportive of each other," the "Conga" singer continued. "We're very different, so we balance and there's a deep respect."

Reflecting on their decades-long marriage, the Father of the Bride actress called her and Emilio's family her greatest accomplishment. In addition to Emily, Emilio, 70, and Gloria are also parents to son Nayib Estefan, 42, and have a grandson named Sasha.

© Dia Dipasupil Emilio and Gloria and their family Sasha Argento Estefan Coppola, Lara Coppola, Nayib Estefan and Emily Estefan joined Paula Abdul during a rehearsal for 2022's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC. a

"We've done a pretty cool career, too. So we've been lucky every way possible," Gloria added. "We love each other deeply. It's been amazing and fast. Feels really fast."