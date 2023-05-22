Queen Letizia and King Felipe's joint celebration after Princess Leonor's graduation

Princess Leonor has completed her studies at UWC Atlantic College

King Felipe and Queen Letizia marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Monday just days after celebrating their eldest daughter Princess Leonor's graduation.

The royal couple tied the knot on 22 May 2004 at Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, after their surprise engagement was announced by the Spanish court six months earlier.

Former TV news anchor Letizia looked stunning in a satin bridal gown designed by Manuel Pertegaz.

It featured a high-standing collar and embroidery depicting the fleur de lys and ears of wheat – details from the Prince of Asturias crest.

The royal bride accessorised with the diamond Prussian Tiara, loaned to her by her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.

Meanwhile, Felipe, who was then Prince of Asturias, wore the Great Tag suit of the Army.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds attended a banquet at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

© Getty Letizia wore a gown designed by Manuel Pertegaz

Royals from around the world were among the guests at Felipe and Letizia's nuptials, including then Prince Charles, then Prince Willem-Alexander and Princess Maxima of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, and then Crown Prince Albert of Monaco.

Letizia and Felipe welcomed their first child, Princess Leonor in October 2005, followed by their second daughter, Infanta Sofia, in April 2007.

© Getty The royal couple wave from the palace balcony on their wedding day

© Getty The wedding was thought to cost £19 million

© Getty Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe smile as they leave Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on their wedding day

The couple celebrated Princess Leonor's graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales on Saturday, with the Spanish court sharing touching family photographs from the ceremony.

Leonor, 17, who looked elegant in a pink tuxedo dress from Apparentia for her graduation, has completed a two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at the college.

Ahead of her graduation, the Spanish court announced that Leonor will undergo three years of military training, starting in August. Meanwhile, the future queen's younger sister, Infanta Sofia, 16, will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic College this summer.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by King Charles.

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, now 21, also graduated from the college in May 2020.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's middle daughter, Princess Alexia, 17, also graduated from UWC Atlantic College. The Dutch court is yet to confirm the royal's future plans.

