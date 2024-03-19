Paris Hilton's son Phoenix is following in his mom's footsteps at just one years old

Baby Phoenix is taking after his mom! Paris Hilton took to social media to show that her son had caught "clubitis" as she took him for a little disco night.

The mom-of-two, 43, shared TikTok videos of Phoenix's big night out, from his adorable outfit, to his amazing dance moves as it looks like the one-year-old is able to stand up now. Paris was quick to inform fans that the videos were taken at 7pm.

The little one looked sharp in head-to-toe Burberry, with trousers and a hat in the classic checkered pattern. Paris paired the statement trousers with a classic white shirt and braces. The mom and her husband Carter Reum chanted "Teeny P" as they called his look the "cutest thing in the world".

WATCH: Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix takes after his mom at a disco

It seems that Phoenix caught the dance bug as he held on to a table at the glitzy disco and bounced his knees rhythmically to Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much". Paris called him a "mini sliver" as she cheered him on from the side.

"Clubitis is definitely hereditary", Paris said in another clip, as she filmed herself with her dancing son. She captioned the clip: "Sliving with #BabyP is more fun then going out in the early 2000s #MomEra", remarking on her own reputation as a party girl back in the day.

© @parishilton Instagram Phoenix turned one in January

Paris herself has been a prolific DJ for many years, as she made her debut at the decks in 2012 at Brazil's Pop Music Festival.

The socialite looked stunning within her own right, wearing a sparkly dress with long sleeves, and putting her signature long blonde hair back in an immaculate high ponytail. Paris looked incredibly happy to be spending time with her son.

Fans adored the videos, and were particularly taken by Phoenix's diagnosis of having "clubitis".

"Clubitis is his diagnosis? He’s so sweet", one person wrote. Another joked: "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness. I suffered with Clubitis all thru my twenties. Eventually I recovered."

A third remarked: "How is he already standing up looking like a gentleman. Just love this little man".

Paris also has a daughter, London, who was born via surrogacy in November 2023.