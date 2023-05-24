NCIS's Mark Harmon's youthful appearance will stun fans - see head-turning photo

NCIS star Mark Harmon has legions of fans who know him best for his long-running role on the popular program.

What's more, throughout the years, Mark, now 71, has proved just how little he's aged - as these unearthed throwback photos show!Mark looks just the same - just with brunette hair - in a picture taken back in 1996.

The actor has the same piercing blue eyes and defined brows, and has sported the same floppy hairstyle for decades.

Mark's genes are strong, as evidenced by his two lookalike sons, Sean, 35, and Ty, 30.Sean has even starred alongside his father in NCIS in the past, playing a younger version of his dad.

His first appearance in the show was in 2008, starring as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in flashback episodes. His most recent cameo was in the 2020 episode Everything Starts Somewhere.

© A&S IMAGES INC Mark Harmon looks just the same back in 1996 - just with brunette hair!

As well as Sean, Mark's wife, Pam Dawber, also appeared in NCIS as Marcie Warren.Mark's fans were devastated when he left his role as Leroy in NCIS in season 19 of the popular show.

He opened up about his decision to quit the show almost a year after leaving the show, for a special featurette on the show's season 19 DVD release.

© Kevin Mazur Mark Harmon with his wife Pam Dawber

He sat down to discuss the legacy of his character, as well as his thoughts on how the show wrapped up his storyline, and said that the opportunity to tackle "fresh" and "challenging" material is what kept him returning to the drama every season— suggesting that he felt that after almost two decades on the show, he no longer felt that was the case.

Following Mark's onscreen departure, Showrunner Steve Binder released a statement that heavily hinting Gibbs could make a comeback in future seasons.

Mark Harmon as Agent Gibbs in NCIS

It read: "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show. Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years… never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."While Mark is very well known for his acting, when it comes to his personal life, less is known - and he prefers to keep it that way.He previously opened up about the reason he has opted out of getting Instagram or Twitter in an interview with TV Insider.

© Photo: Getty Images Fans hope Mark will one day return to NCIS

He said of his and wife Pam's privacy: "It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural."

See below more photos of Mark Harmon over the years...

Mark Harmon with his NCIS co-stars

Mark Harmon with NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen

© Photo: Getty Images Mark Harmon as Dr Caldwell in St. Elsewhere

