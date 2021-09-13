Beyoncé's daughter Rumi makes rare appearance in family vacation photo – and she steals the show! The Black Parade hitmaker is mom to twins Rumi and Sir and daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé is notoriously private when it comes to her family life but delighted fans on Monday after sharing a rare photo with her youngest daughter Rumi.

The Black Parade hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from her vacation, and it looked liked they were having the best time!

In the picture, Beyoncé posed alongside her husband Jay-Z and their daughter while on a yacht at sea.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's family enjoy epic boat ride during family vacation

The award-winning singer looked sensational dressed in an orange and white playsuit, teamed with sunglasses.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with many reacting to Rumi's surprise appearance. "Omg Rumi!" one wrote, while another commented: "Aww look at Rumi!" A third added: "Little Rumi looks adorable!"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents to nine-year-old Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, four.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z on their family vacation with daughter Rumi

The star didn't disclose where her family have gone on holiday, but by the looks of it it's somewhere breathtakingly beautiful! Last year, the famous family went to Croatia where once again they enjoyed spending time on a yacht.

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about being a parent during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have the most incredible vacations

While Rumi and Sir are still very young, Blue has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, most recently receiving a Grammy for Brown Skin Girl, the song she collaborated with alongside her famous mother.

