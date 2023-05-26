Frida Redknapp shares unexpected photo of rarely-seen son at stunning home

Frida Redknapp often shares fabulous workout updates from her stunning family home, but her latest one included an unexpected appearance from one of her ultra-rarely-seen sons - and it's so cute!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Swedish supermodel was in her usual gym clad and appeared to be in the middle of another grueling session in the sunshine. Whilst posing in a 'plank' position, her son was positioned on top of her giving her a cuddle.

Captioning the post, Frida penned: "A little snuggle during a plank," alongside a smiley face emoji. The extra weight didn't appear to phase the fitness guru whose rock-solid abs are often on display.

Frida has been passionately posting about her love for exercise and recently shared a lot of details about how she keeps her supermodel figure so trim. It's safe to say the blonde-haired beauty is a fan of resistance training at home, but she also enjoys a boxing session - especially with her husband, Jamie Redknapp.

On Thursday the pair were spotted in the zone as they competitively completed a training session together at JAB boxing gym.

The pair used a large punching bag in their exercises, before deviating when it came to their weight training. Frida was seen vigorously using a kettlebell while her husband had opted for some dumbbells as they tackled what looked to be an intense workout.

Alongside the video, which was shared on her Instagram feed, Frida penned: "Two very competitive people Always the best workouts with @jamie.redknapp. We push one another to the max every time!!! I would probably say I'm a bit stronger than him #viking."

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the couple's workout and agreed that Frida made an excellent contender for her former footballer husband. "I'll definitely put my money on Frida to win in a fight!" one fan quipped.

Another added: "Good luck in an argument Jamie [laughing face emojis] only joking!...great work." A third replied writing: "Hahaha team Frida [applause and laughing emoji]." A fourth penned: "Couple goals."

It's not just exercise that Frida is loves as she is also a talented chef and is always spotted sharing a healthy recipe for fans on social media. Some of her recipes so far have included; chicken meatballs served with pasta and homemade tomato sauce, Mexican salmon with kale salad, and 'Frida’s energy balls'. Frida films her cooking mini-series in her lavish family kitchen.

Frida and Jamie married in 2021, at at Chelsea Old Town Hall, west London. They have a total of seven children in their blended family of nine. Frida shares three children with her ex and American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Meanwhile, Jamie shares two sons Charley and Beau with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

