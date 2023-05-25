Frida Redknapp shares insight into relationship with 'competitive' Jamie Redknapp

Frida Redknapp and husband Jamie consistently prove to be couple goals and the glamorous model treated fans to an insight into their relationship as the pair went head-to-head with one another.

As you can see in the video below, the pair have fitness at the forefront of their mind and they both attempted to outdo one another as they partook in a workout at their home gym. The pair used a large punching bag in their exercises, before deviating when it came to their weight training. Frida was seen vigourously using a kettlebell while her husband had opted for some dumbbells as they tackled what looked to be an intense workout.

WATCH: Frida and Jamie Redknapp go head-to-head in fitness clip

The married couple both finished their workout with a shake from The Joey Jab, positioning their drinks next to a pair of boxing gloves.

The pair's space was incredibly well-stocked with even a large barbell in the gym and many differently coloured kettlebells, alongside dozens of mirrors.

Slightly teasing her husband, the mum-of-five said: "Two very competetive people. Always the best workouts with @jamie.redknapp. We push one another to the max every time!!! I would probably say I’m a bit stronger than him."

It seems that Jamie agreed with his wife as he simply responded to the post with the sweating and dazed face emojis.

Frida and Jamie went head-to-head

Frida won the approval of her fans, as one said: "You would be an amazing personal trainer with your insight and knowledge of exercise Frida! Wow you inspire me," and a second jested: "I'll definitely put my money on frida to win in a fight!"

A third joked: "Good luck in an argument Jamie only joking!...great work," and a fourth added: "Love to see it you guys! Putting @jamie.redknapp to shame @frida_redknapp."

Fitness is a huge part of Frida and Jamie's lives and even when the loved-up couple head on dates, they enjoy heading to some form of sporty activity.

Last week, the model was a vision as she swung a golf club for a sporty day date with Jamie. She opted for a navy blue skort that perfectly showed off her sky-high pins, which she paired with a classic white polo top. Her golfing look was complete with a sporty cap in the same sharp navy blue hue.

Frida knows how to keep fit

Frida hilariously captioned one of the videos: "Jamie keeps telling me golf is a hard game to master. I'm trying to understand what he means by that [confused emoji], " she then proceeds to completely miss the ball in the candid clip. She added: "But then I also did a few of these to show Jamie what I am actually capable of [smirking emoji], alongside a clip where she completely nailed her shot.

In the clips, Frida's cascading blonde locks were swept up into an efficient ponytail that was threaded through her cap. She also slipped into a pair of chunky white trainers emblazoned with a vibrant silver stripe.

The star lives an incredibly active lifestyle and loves sharing her workouts and healthy recipes on her Instagram page. In one of her recent workout videos, Frida shared the exact details of her workout regime.

Referring to a weighted home workout session, she penned: "[These are] typical sessions that I do 3 times weekly. On the other days I try to do some yoga, a cardio session of some sort (to sweat), go for brisk walks, etc. I give myself at least one rest day per week."

See how Frida keeps fit below...

Frida uses a variety of equipment

Frida loves sharing her home workouts

We would not be able to keep up!

Frida showed off her garden - and incredible workout technique

