Today's Dylan Dreyer praised for unfiltered 'real' photo as she shares glimpse into life away from spotlight

Dylan Dreyer is not one to shy away to showing the realities of her busy family life - and fans adore her for it!

Most recently, the Today star took to Instagram to show an incredibly real photo of her balancing a buggy in one hand and a metal basket in the other, while attempting to pack the boot of the car.

The NBC star was dressed in a zip-up hoodie and baseball cap as she focused on the job in hand. "Running into Home Goods for a sugar bowl…" she captioned the post.

Fans adored her unfiltered photo, with many being able to relate to the idea of going into the supermarket, and coming out with things they didn't expect to buy. "Too accurate!" one wrote, while another praised: "What I love about you, Dylan, is you are real. Just like the rest of us." A third added: "Yes, this happens to the best of us!"

Others asked the all important question of whether or not Dylan actually managed to buy what she had gone into Home Goods for, writing: "But did you get the sugar bowl?"

Dylan Dreyer shared a very relatable shopping photo

Whether or not she purchased the sugar bowl, one thing's for sure, Dylan is very relatable in many aspects of her personal life.

Away from her glitzy job on NBC, the 41-year-old often shares candid updates of her life, from raising three young boys in a two-bed apartment in New York City, to feeling bad about work mishaps.

Today's Dylan Dreyer with her three young sons

The meteorologist recently admitted to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast back in March. The star's husband Brian Fichera made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera and their sons at home in NYC

"How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!" Dylan and Brian are parents to six-year-old Calvin, three-year-old Oliver, and one-year-old Rusty.

Most recently, the doting mom admitted that her oldest son had been diagnosed with celiac disease after several months of him being in pain. The star was joined by her little boy on Today, as he described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

© Getty Images Dylan balances her busy career on Today with her family life

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

© Instagram Dylan is a doting mom to her children

The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten. Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

