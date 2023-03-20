Today's Dylan Dreyer sparks debate with parenting question that leaves her confused The beloved Today meteorologist shares three sons with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mom - but she isn't afraid to admit when she's feeling challenged, either!

At the start of the week, the Today star took to Instagram to share a query about her son Calvin's homework — which had her thoroughly confused.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of her five-year-old son's math question, which got her overthinking.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside her incredibly messy kitchen

Loading the player...

It read: "Juliana has 18 carrots. Noah ate 8. How many carrots does Juliana have now?"

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "Maybe I’m overthinking this but I contend Juliana still has 18 carrots! #1stgradehomework."

Fellow parents had very different opinions regarding the correct answer - while many were agreeing with Dylan, overs told her that it wasn't as complicated as she assumed.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer has a change to her role on Today Show as she supports co-star

MORE: Today Show welcome temporary new meteologist - and you won't believe who it is!

"It's ten. This is a simple maths solving problem folks, no tricks," one wrote, while another replied: "Don’t over think a first grade problem….. subtract and get the answer." A third added: "I think you are overthinking this situation Juliana shared her carrots."

Dylan Dreyer was confused by her son Calvin's school work

Others were more on Dylan's wave length though. "I agree. It doesn’t say Noah ate her carrots," one wrote, while another added: "As a retired English teacher, these types of problems make me crazy! These are never worded to eliminate vagueness!"

Dylan - who is also mom to three-year-old Oliver and one-year-old Russell (Rusty) - often shares relatable posts on social media concerning her home life.

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details

Just last week, the NBC star - who is married to Brian Fichera - shared a photo of her receipt after a trip to the grocery store, leaving fans shocked at just how little she got for $50 in New York City.

She also often posts photos from inside her NYC apartment, where she is raising her three young sons.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

The star also gives sweet insights into her relationship with Brian - who she has been married to since 2012, after meeting at work.

Earlier in the month, Dylan made a blunder after stumbling in the middle of a live broadcast.

MORE: Today Show surprises with live wedding ceremony on program

Her husband made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with a sweetest gesture, cheering her up with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

Sharing the thoughtful surprise on Instagram, Dylan wrote in the caption: "How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast! He totally gets me!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.