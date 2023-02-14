Gal Gadot gushes over husband Jaron Varsano as they spend Valentine's Day apart: 'My everything' The Wonder Woman actress has been with her husband for fifteen years

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano may have to spend this Valentine's Day apart, but love is still in the air for the couple.

In fact, the actress maintained that spending the holiday away from each other makes it all the more special and easier to appreciate their loving relationship.

Still, Jason made sure his wife was feeling all of the love on the romantic February day, and the star gave a glimpse into their relationship, plus his gift to her.

WATCH: Gal Gadot stars in Death on the Nile

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in skin-tight green wetsuit in honor of Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl

Gal took to Instagram to share with fans how her husband of fifteen years was making her feel loved, sharing a photo of the massive bouquet of red roses she received from him.

In a photo holding the stunning arrangement, she appears make-up free and truly glowing, smiling ear to ear, overjoyed over her husband's sweet gesture.

MORE: Was Rihanna's son at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

She also included a throwback, black and white photo of the two, which captures them at a restaurant, intently looking at each other with wide grins on their faces. Another shot sees her holding a letter from Jaron close to her heart, revealing her red nails perfect for the occasion.

The star's husband definitely knows the way to her heart

"This year we're spending Valentine's Day apart which in a funny way makes me appreciate everything we have even more," she wrote in her caption.

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

She continued: "I love you @jaronvarsano. You're my one. My only. My everything," endearingly adding: "Life is too short together," plus "אני אוהבת אותך.ֶ" which is "I love you" in Hebrew, as well as "555" next to a string of open hand emojis.

The pair have been together for over ten years

Jaron – who is ten years her senior – and Gal met in 2006 at a desert party in Israel, and he proposed two years later. He's a businessman and real estate owner, also from Israel.

They share three daughters together, Alma, eleven, Maya, five, and Daniella, one and a half.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.