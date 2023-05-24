Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, 71, showcases legs for days in epic throwback photo

Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, 71, took to Twitter to share a captivating throwback picture, displaying her seemingly endless legs.

In the photograph, from the early '80s, the TV and movie star can be seen lounging gracefully on a cobalt-blue couch.

Dressed in a striking Halloween-orange number, with a daringly low neckline, the dress was deftly positioned to accentuate her perfectly sculpted legs.

Lynda rested one hand on her head and gave her most enticing gaze to the camera. Accompanying this snapshot was a playful caption, "Just found this blue couch on the sidewalk."

Only last week, the timeless beauty reminded her fans of her unparalleled charm during her heyday with a glamorous swimsuit photograph.

The image, likely from the '80s, showcased Lynda's slender figure in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, her raven locks cascading past her shoulders.

Having reprised her role in the latest Wonder Woman film alongside Gal Gadot, the star struck a pose amidst the waves. The ever-witty Lynda shared a light-hearted caption, "Happy swimsuit season."

Lynda, who was crowned Miss USA in 1972, graced our screens as Wonder Woman"nearly half a century ago.

When she landed the coveted role in 1975, she only had $25 to her name. She continued to embody the beloved character on the small screen until 1979. More recently, Lynda made a return to the Wonder Woman universe with an appearance in the 2020 film.

In 2021, however, she faced a personal tragedy when her husband of 37 years, businessman Robert Altman, passed away due to complications from a medical procedure. She has been open about her grief, admitting that she cries “three times a day'”as she attempts to process her loss.

“I feel that I need to pick myself up and dust myself off, and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be, even when I don’t feel like it, to get past grief,” she has previously shared.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Jessica Carter Altman, has been making waves in the music industry, releasing new music that's been described as a blend of contemporary and folk pop. Many of her songs touch upon the tragic loss of her father, Robert A Altman, who passed away unexpectedly in 2021.

Lynda and Jessica, both gifted brunettes, have had a rich history of collaboration. In 2020, they sat down with Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to discuss their special bond. Jessica extolled her mother's virtues, stating she was 'even more wonderful' than her iconic superhero alter-ego.

“She taught me how to be strong, she taught me how to be brave and she taught me that I could do whatever it is that I want to do, and that I didn't have to fit anyone else's ideal,' she further elaborated, 'I just had to be myself.”

Reflecting on her Wonder Woman legacy, Lynda spoke of the character's enduring appeal, describing her as “iconic for her heart and her intellect and her strength and beauty.”

“It’s a two-fold thing. I think it is our secret desire to be seen, and that we know on some level that we are strong,” she told Outwire.

“Wonder Woman is not a victim. She gives, and when you give, that feeling is so fulfilling. It’s almost a guilty pleasure.

“She has this part of her that is very complex, but her main drive is that she is not going to stand for bullying or people taking advantage of others.”

