Harper Beckham inundated with compliments as she stars in video singing alongside dad David

The Beckham family reunited on Tuesday for a very special occasion - to attend Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at the O2 Arena.

David and Victoria Beckham, who are very good friends with Elton John and David Furnish and often holiday with them, were joined by three of their children, Harper, 11, Cruz, 18, and Brooklyn 24, who flew in specially from Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham to watch the show.

© Instagram The Beckham family attended Elton John's last London concert at the 02 Arena

The family were in a private box, and clearly had a great time together. Brooklyn, who is Elton's godchild, began an Instagram Live with fans mid concert and could be seen laughing and singing along to Elton's songs whilst sipping on a beer.

David and Harper had an equal good time as seen in a video that proud Victoria shared of the pair singing along to Elton's hit Crocodile Rock and which you can watch below.

David and Harper Beckham sing along to Elton John at concert

"Wait for it…… I love you so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven Final show in London we love you @eltonjohn x," she wrote alongside it.

© Instagram Brooklyn flew in from Los Angeles to attend the concert

For the special night out, the group pulled out all the stops, with Victoria wearing one of her designs, Nicola dazzling in a mini sequinned number and Harper looking adorable in a pink midi dress which she matched with a white cardigan and matching platform sandals.

Fans loved the family photo and video, and while the Beckhams' singing was impressive, Victoria's followers were full of praise for her youngest daughter Harper and her style.

© Instagram The family had a box to themselves at the O2 Arena

"Think everyone needs to take fashion lessons from Harper," one wrote, whilst another added: "I love how Harper has kept to her age. You have never made her dress in 'adult' clothing, you have allowed her to be the child/young woman that she is and is just so so beautiful."

A third remarked: "Harper is beautiful," whilst a fourth declared: "Harper looks so much like David."

© Instagram David has been praised for his relationship with his only daughter

Victoria has often spoken out about her only daughter, and recently revealed that despite her daughter being good at applying on makeup, she won't let her leave the house with it on.

The mother-of-four told The Times back in May: "She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally."

© Instagram Harper Beckham is not allowed to wear makeup outside of the house

Victoria added that, in addition to the business trips, the duo love shopping for beauty products.

"Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school," she explained. "If she does well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing."

© Getty Harper and Victoria Beckham share many hobbies

While Harper has become popular with David and Victoria's followers, she herself has yet to have an official social media account – something that's a relief for the designer.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she told Vogue last year.

© Photo: Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham love swimming together

Victoria added that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

