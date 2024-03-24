John Travolta's son Ben takes on daunting challenge in new video that leaves fans impressed

His dad may be a famous actor, but John Travolta's son Benjamin may have a stuntman career in his future!

The Saturday Night Fever actor, who celebrated his milestone 70th birthday last month, shared a new video of his 13-year-old son taking on some daunting moguls and cliffs while skiing.

The Academy Award nominee is also a doting dad to daughter Ella, 23, who he shared with late wife Kelly Preston; the couple also shared son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

WATCH: John Travolta's son makes him proud on his birthday

Over the weekend, John took to Instagram and shared a video of Ben taking on his most daunting adventure yet: a ski run that certainly qualifies as a double black diamond.

The impressive video starts off with Ben going down a steep, bumpy run, before clips of him flying high across bumps, and smoothly swishing side to side down more snowy hills.

"I'm so proud of my son Ben's progress!!" John wrote in his caption, adding: "First clip is the steepest run in Snowmass!" referring to one of Aspen's most popular skiing mountains.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with encouraging comments from impressed fans, with Ben's older sister Ella leaving behind a string of celebratory emojis, as others followed suit with: "Wow he's amazing!!!!!!" and: "Wow! I'm a skier and he's really skiing amazing! Great form, no fear and fast!!" as well as: "Incredible talent and skiing skills! Way to go Benjamin!!!" plus another one of John's followers also added: "Very impressive… we have another Tom Cruise on our hands."

When not skiing the mountains of celebrity-loved Aspen, the Travolta family is based in Florida; John famously owns a home in Spruce Creek, a residential community known for its homes featuring their own plane strip. He previously owned a home in Clearwater.

© Instagram Ben is John's mini-me

This isn't the first time John shares a glimpse of Ben's adventurous side, and he has previously shared clips of the teenager practicing his gymnastics and jungle gyms.

In February, he shared another clip of him skiing, revealing Ben's commitment to reaching new heights on the mountain, and his dad's to making it possible.

© Instagram The Travolta family

"This was my favorite birthday gift today," he wrote at the time, endearingly adding: "Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I'm so proud of him."

As for his daughter Ella, she's interested in spending time in the music studio, and has previously released songs "Dizzy" and "No thank you." Plus, she recently stepped out for Milan Fashion Week all on her own for the first time, looking fabulous as she attended various shows.

