Taylor Swift gets visibly emotional onstage amid Matty Healy breakup

Taylor Swift delivered an intensely emotional performance at her concert in Chicago over the weekend, a stark precursor to the news breaking on Monday about her split from rockstar beau Matty Healy.

A visibly emotional Taylor, 33, appeared on the brink of tears as her voice started to falter during a heartfelt rendition of I Don't Wanna Live Forever the poignant break-up ballad performed on the piano.

The lyrics, echoing sentiments of love lost and wondering, “If I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?” seemed to resonate deeply with the heartbroken songstress.

Earlier reports had claimed the end of Taylor's whirlwind romance with The 1975 frontman, Matty, 34, although the reasons for the break-up remain unclear. The lyrics of the melancholic song reverberate with heartache and longing: “Been sitting eyes wide open behind these four walls, hoping you'd call...I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home.”

The emotionally-charged performance, shared via @japrilss Twitter account, drew swift reactions from fans. “Her voice breaks - she‘s looking up trying to hold her tears - continues to sing like that, it’s literally heartbreaking,” tweeted one fan, echoing the sentiments of countless others who empathized with the singer's palpable sorrow.

“The voice crack,” commented another fan, poignantly summarizing the gravity of the performance. I Don't Wanna Live Forever, recorded in collaboration with Zayn Malik, formerly of One Direction, was penned by Taylor, Sam Dew, and Jack Antonoff for the 2017 film Fifty Shades Darker. Swift has been surprising fans with two unexpected songs each night during her Eras Tour, this heart-rending rendition being one of them.

Despite the emotional toll, Taylor looked dazzling in a vibrant green dress paired with a striking red lipstick during the performance. Before the news broke, fans speculated that her charged performance might have been influenced by her previous relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. However, in light of recent events, it seems her recent split may have been the catalyst.

© Getty Images Taylor and Matty first met in 2014

Taylor and Matty’s romance, first revealed in May, took the world by surprise. They had managed to keep their relationship under wraps, despite being seen together in New York City as recently as May 25. However, a close friend has now confirmed to TMZ that the Lover singer is once again single.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Matty being spotted kissing a male security guard at a concert in Denmark.

The star-crossed lovers first met in 2014 and have enjoyed an amicable friendship since, despite sporadic romance rumors.

Taylor and Joe split in April this year

Matty had shown his support for Swift at her Eras Tour, and the pair were frequently spotted in NYC. Matty, who previously dated Halsey and FKA Twigs, has now separated from the Karma songwriter.

Taylor ended her long-term relationship with Joe in April. Despite Taylor and Matty maintaining their friendship, rumors of a romance gained traction reports surfaced last month that the two were indeed an item and 'madly in love.'

Yet, at this time, neither Taylor nor Matty have issued a public comment regarding their rumored relationship or its dissolution.

