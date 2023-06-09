Emily Andre and husband Peter look so loved up in sunsoaked holiday selfie

Emily Andre and her adoring pop star husband, Peter Andre, certainly hold the title of one of the UK's most loved-up couples and on Thursday, the husband and wife duo were caught looking more in love than ever in a candid holiday selfie.

The duo were perfectly in sync in the sweet shot and opted for matching khaki outfits. Emily donned a gorgeous strapless ensemble in the on-trend shade, meanwhile, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, rocked a laid-back green and white striped shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.

Emily and Peter couldn't be more in love

Captioning the romantic snap, Peter simply penned a love heart. 34-year-old Emily oozed glamour in the sunny shot and added a pair of large sunglasses and wore her show-stealing beautiful brunette tresses down and straight. The doctor also added a subtle gold pendant necklace and a slick of nude lipgloss.

Friends and fans of the pair couldn't wait to leave messages in the comments section. "Such a beautiful couple, wherever you are enjoy yourselves,you deserve it," one fan replied. A second added: "Beautiful photo of both of you," alongside a string of red love heart and heart eyes emojis. "Enjoy lovely couple , wonderful parents and fabulous family keep smiling blessings," a third added.

Theo took in the stunning views

This is the first photo the pair have shared from their latest trip. In February, the happy couple and their children enjoyed an incredible half-term break in Dubai to mark Peter's 50th birthday - and it looked like they had a blast!

The blended family of six stayed at the unique and luxurious five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai resort, as well as the Royal Atlantis during their exciting holiday. Despite choosing to keep the youngest siblings, Amelia, eight, and Theo, four, out of the public eye, the couple did break their usual rule and shared a number of sweet updates from the little ones with their faces obscured.

© Photo: Instagram Amelia has such a special talent

One photo showed Theo taking in the spectacular city view from one of their lavish hotel rooms. In the photo, the little one could be seen facing away from the camera and dressed in the most adorable white dressing gown. Theo certainly could get enough of the impressive birds-eye view and had his face and hands pressed up against the glass, so sweet!

Meanwhile, elder sister Amelia was keen to show off her impressive gymnastics skills and was photographed by her adoring mother in an impressive handstand position whilst on top of a sand dune at sunset. Another photo saw both Amelia and Theo enjoying the sand dunes together as they were photographed jumping for joy together in another sweet sunset sibling photo.

The siblings have such a sweet bond

Peter shares his eldest children, Junior, 17, and Princess, 16, with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The couple married in 2004 and eventually split in 2009. Peter and Emily married in 2015 two years after meeting.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.