Julianne Hough poses in ab-baring crop top as she puts out emotional message: 'I'm so grateful'

Julianne Hough showed off her toned physique in a new post on Instagram ahead of the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

The actress took the opportunity to address the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, saying this year's ceremony will look "a little different".

© Instagram Julianne showed off her toned physique

The 34-year-old, who is hosting the live pre-show on Pluto TV alongside Skylar Astin, shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes snaps from the auditorium in the United Palace Theater, where the ceremony will take place.

She penned in the caption: "This year the Tony's will look a little different, with no script - supporting the WGA, but let's put it out there that it won't feel too different. The energy of this community is what makes being a part of the Broadway community an absolute privilege.

"I'm so grateful that we are able to celebrate and honor the best of the best tomorrow! #tonyawards2023."

Fans took to the comments section to share their support, with one person writing: "Yessss Jules!!!! Cannot wait!!!" while another added: "You will make the show, great!! Much love to you!! I'll be watching."

© Getty Julianne is hosting the live pre-show on Pluto TV

This year's Tony Awards will be different from any other as there is no script. The striking members of the Writers Guild of America have agreed not to picket but won't allow its writers to work on the show.

After Julianne has wrapped up the hour and thirty-minute pre-show, she'll hand over to Ariana DeBose, who is hosting the main event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8pm.

© Photo: Getty Images Ariana DeBose is hosting the ceremony

26 Tony Awards will be awarded on Sunday for a season that had 40 new productions, consisting of 15 musicals, 24 plays and one special engagement.

Viewers can expect performances from productions such as Camelot, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

© Getty Images The 2023 Tony Awards will be held on June 11

Broadway star Wayne Brady, who is leading the revival of The Wiz and has appeared in Kinky Boots and Chicago, said of the unscripted show: "I think the theatrical community is the one artistic community that is absolutely capable of pulling off a show like this and not having it feel like, 'Oh, I’m so scared and nervous!'

"It's like, 'No, this is what we do. This is what we do.' And I can't wait to see it."

© Sean Zanni This year's ceremony is unscripted

Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike on Tuesday 2 May, ending 15 years of labor peace in the industry and bringing many productions to a standstill.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called on their members to strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on Monday 1 May.

Production on several major shows has been halted, including Stranger Things, SNL, Yellowjackets, Hacks and American Horror Story.

© Photo: Netflix Production on shows such as Stranger Things has been halted

