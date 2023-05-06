Julianne Hough channels Pretty Woman in ravishing red gown

Julianne Hough had a Pretty Woman moment as she headed to the 27th Annual ACE Awards in New York. Stepping out in a ravishing red gown for the star-studded event on Wednesday, the A-lister rocked an archival dress from the 2015 Emilio Pucci by Peter Dundas collection. Styled by Jennifer Mazur, Julianne's high-neck gown paired perfectly with her glittering earrings from Grace Lee Designs.

Putting a retro spin on her evening look, the Hollywood actress wore her blonde locks in a voluminous beehive ponytail. As for her makeup, Julianne's neutral eyeshadow and subtle lashes were masterfully contrasted with her bold red lip.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video alongside her glam squad on Instagram, Julianne teased some exciting news in the caption. It read: "Snippets from last night's @accessoriescouncil. More context to come….."

Sparking a reaction from her 5.1million followers, many were quick to comment on Julianne's ultra-glam look. "The most beautiful woman," replied one. "You look absolutely STUNNING @juleshough!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gorgeously beautiful! You look lovely in red Julianne."

© Getty The actress and dancer was honored at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards

The actress also spoke to Nylon about her look for the night, telling the publication: "I love a monochromatic moment and the stunning vintage Emilio Pucci gown truly captured my vision. As I was being honored at the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, I really put a lot of thought into the small details of my look including stunning Grace Lee earrings, and jewelry by Leon Yvonne. And of course, you can't go wrong with a Jimmy Choo pump and Judith Leiber clutch!"

Asked about her pre-red carpet ritual, Julianne replied: "My favorite part about an event is seeing old friends and meeting new ones. For rituals, I love to play music and sing in the car on the way, while snapping a few fun pics and any last minute touch ups. Then I'm ready to hit the town!"

Also in attendance at the 27th Annual ACE Awards were Kris Jenner, Ciara, Tommy Hilfiger and Karen Gibserson. The event was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan.

It's been a busy week for Julianne, who stepped out on the following evening to support the New York City Ballet at the organization's Spring Gala. Held at the David H. Kock Theater in Lincoln Center on Thursday, the Rock of Ages star donned a metallic bodycon gown complete with glittering jewels by Buccellati and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Once again, Julianne was styled by Jennifer Mazur, who regularly works with Olivia Culpo, Camila Morrone, Alessandra Ambrosio and Keleigh Teller. Other celebrities spotted at Thursday's high-profile event included Rachel Brosnahan, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Oscar Isaac.

